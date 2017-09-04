UFC 215 Countdown: Full Episode

UFC 215 is set to take place on Saturday, September 9th at the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada. The preliminary card will air on Fight Pass at 6:30 p.m. ET and FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET while the main card will air on PPV at 10 p.m. ET.

Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg for the flyweight title will headline this show while Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko for the women's bantamweight title will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the five bout main card is Gilbert Melendez vs. Jeremy Stephens in a featherweight bout, Ilir Latifi vs. Tyson Pedro in a light heavyweight bout.

The UFC has released the full episode of UFC 215 Countdown to their YouTube channel to not only get the fans excited for this upcoming event but to give insight into the background of the current stories revolving around the fighters. You can watch the full episode here: