UFC 214 Weigh-In Video & Results

UFC 214 is set to take place on Saturday, July 29th at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. A portion of the preliminary card will air on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET while the rest of the prelims will air on FXX at 8 p.m. ET. The main card will air on PPV (pay-per-view) at 10 p.m. ET.

The event will be headlined by a light heavyweight bout between champion Daniel Cormier and former champion Jon Jones. Tyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia for the welterweight title will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the five bout main card is Cristiane Justino vs. Tonya Evinger for the vacant women’s featherweight title, Donald Cerrone vs. Robbie Lawler in a welterweight bout and Jimi Manuwa vs. Volkan Oezdemir in a light heavyweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC 214 on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Daniel Cormier (205) vs. Jon Jones (204.5) – for light heavyweight title

Champ Tyron Woodley () vs. Demian Maia (170) – for welterweight title

Tonya Evinger (145) vs. Cristiane Justino () – for vacant women’s featherweight title

Donald Cerrone (170) vs. Robbie Lawler ()

Jimi Manuwa () vs. Volkan Oezdemir ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (FXX, 8 p.m. ET)

Jason Knight (145.5) vs. Ricardo Lamas (145.5)

Renan Barao (140) vs. Aljamain Sterling (139.5)

Renato Moicano (146) vs. Brian Ortega ()

Andre Fili () vs. Calvin Kattar ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Alexandra Albu (115) vs. Kailin Curran (115)

Jarred Brooks (146) vs. Eric Shelton ()

Josh Burkman vs. Drew Dober ()

You can watch the ceremonial weigh-ins at 7:00 PM EST: