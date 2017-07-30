Tyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia Full Fight Video Highlights

In the co-main event of last night’s (Sat. July 29, 2017) UFC 214 pay-per-view (PPV) UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley attempted to make his second successful title defense against Demian Maia.

Woodley came into the fight on a four fight win streak, knocking out Robbie Lawler in the first round of their UFC 201 main event meeting last year to win the title. He then embarked on a two fight feud with striking specialist Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. Their first epic clash at UFC 205 ended in a majority draw, however, Woodley took a majority decision win over Thompson this past March.

Maia was on an epic seven fight win streak after having downed the likes of Neil Magny, Gunnar Nelson, Matt Brown, Carlos Condit, and Jorge Masvidal. The former middleweight title challenger hoped to capture the 170-pound championship as his fighting career winds down at the age of 39.

Woodley was able to stuff Maia’s early takedown attempts and cut the Brazilian’s eye in the first round. The 25-minute contest saw little to no action as Woodley continuously stuffed Maia’s attempts to get the fight down to the ground, landing the occasional shot or two in the process. When it was all said and done, Woodley took home a lopsided decision to retain his welterweight championship.

You can check out the full fight video highlights here: