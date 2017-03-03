Tyron Woodley & Stephen Thompson Have Heated Exchange On Live TV

Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and No. 1-ranked Stephen Thompson are set to rematch in the main event of this weekend’s (Sat., March 4, 2017) UFC 209 from Las Vegas, Nevada. They first met at UFC 205 last November in New York when they battled for five rounds in a bout that was deemed a draw.

The two have been respectful of each other throughout their time being matched up against each other, but things have gotten heated between the two at times, which was the case when both men were interviewed on ESPN yesterday (March 2, 2017).

“Wonderboy” claimed that he was only struck significantly by Woodley twice in the first fight, a claim “The Chosen One” didn’t agree with:

“That’s how you know your head is so shook,” Woodley said. “You got knocked down four times. How I hit you twice and you got knocked down four times?” Thompson replied: “Four times? … That’s in the past, though.” “Your math is off,” Woodley fired back. “Maybe you should have went to college.”

Thompson then asked why Woodley was acting in the way he was:

“Why you gotta be so mean, man?” Thompson joked after the trash talk. “This guy is so mean.”

At the end of the day, the score needs to be settled, and although Woodley had success in the first bout, he plans to finish Thompson in the rematch:

“It wasn’t the victory that I wanted to have and now we’re dong it again,” Woodley said. “I’m gonna let those 4-ounce gloves do the talking.”

Who do you see walking away with 170-pound gold this weekend in Las Vegas?