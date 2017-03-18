Two Fights Pulled From UFC Fight Night 107 On Day Of Event

With Ian Entwistle out of his fight with Brett Johns the morning of UFC Fight Night 107 in London, the bad news couldn’t seem to get any worse.

Yet hours later, another fight bites the dust, as Tom Breese was forced to pull out of his scheduled bout with fellow welterweight Oluwale Bamgbose, according to UFC officials.

No word on why Breese was abruptly pulled from the card on the day of the fight. Entwistle was forced off the card after doctors would not clear the Englishman, who had incidentally missed weight yesterday for his bantamweight showdown with Johns, weighing in at 139 pounds. Johns was expected to receive 20 percent of Entwistle’s fight purse due to coming in overweight.

This is the second time Entwistle, 30, has been pulled from a scheduled fight just 24 hours before a UFC event. The Englishman had also dropped out of a fight with Rob Font in November of 2016.

UFC Fight Night 107 will proceed in spite of the two last-minute scrapped bouts, with 11 fights still scheduled as of Saturday afternoon.

While no specific reasons have been confirmed yet as to why Breese and Entwistle were pulled from Saturday’s card, this has become a troubling trend ever since the UFC adopted early weigh-ins. Nearly every card has suffered from such 11th hour fighter pull-outs, a trend that has without a doubt amplified since the UFC began utilizing early weigh-ins process.