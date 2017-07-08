Home UFC Twitter Reacts To The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale

Twitter Reacts To The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale

Jon Fuentes
The Ultimate Fighter Season 25 Finale (TUF 25 Finale) has wrapped up and what an amazing night of fights it was. In the co-main event of the night, we saw a new Ultimate Fighter winner crowned as Jesse Taylor defeated Dhiego Lima via second round submission to win the grand prize.

Our main event of the evening saw former World Series Of Fighting (WSOF) lightweight champion Justin Gaethje win his UFC debut in amazing fashion, as he downed No. 5-ranked 155-pounder Michael Johnson via second round knockout.

You can check out how the fight universe reacted to the amazing night of fights on Twitter here:

