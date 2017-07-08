Twitter Reacts To The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale

The Ultimate Fighter Season 25 Finale (TUF 25 Finale) has wrapped up and what an amazing night of fights it was. In the co-main event of the night, we saw a new Ultimate Fighter winner crowned as Jesse Taylor defeated Dhiego Lima via second round submission to win the grand prize.

Our main event of the evening saw former World Series Of Fighting (WSOF) lightweight champion Justin Gaethje win his UFC debut in amazing fashion, as he downed No. 5-ranked 155-pounder Michael Johnson via second round knockout.

You can check out how the fight universe reacted to the amazing night of fights on Twitter here:

IT IS ALL OVER! JESSE TAYLOR IS YOUR #TUFREDEMPTION CHAMPION! — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 8, 2017

AND IT IS ALLLLLL OVER!!!! — FrontRowBrian (@FrontRowBrian) July 8, 2017

Wow… Jesse Taylor gets dropped then chokes out Dhiego Lima moments later #TUFFinale #TUF25Finale — Mike Dyce (@mikedyce) July 8, 2017

Good for Jesse fuckin Taylor what a great come around story! — Anthony Birchak (@abirchakMMA) July 8, 2017

LOL Jesse Taylor wins! Better get extra security at all the local casinos! #TUF25Finale — Jonathan Snowden (@JESnowden) July 8, 2017

And just like that, Jesse Taylor gets the UFC victory that eluded him for nearly 10 years. Incredible. — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) July 8, 2017

Redemption for @JTMoneyMMA! Submission victory in round 2. Well done sir. @DhLimaMMA fought it off as long as he could. #TUFFinale #TUF25 — Karyn Bryant (@KarynBryant) July 8, 2017

WOW. Good for Taylor. Crazy after that shot he took. #TUF25Finale — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) July 8, 2017

Wow, Jesse Taylor. Got to give it up. Why am I crying so hard #TUF25Finale — Scott Harris (@ScottHarrisMMA) July 8, 2017

9 years later!!! Wow!! What a finish, and what a way to change the fortunes of his life!! #TuffFinale — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) July 8, 2017

Jesse Taylor wins TUF Redemption … fittingly so if you know his story. And moments after being hurt in the second round. Pretty rad. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 8, 2017

Jesse Taylor wins TUF Redemption … fittingly so if you know his story. And moments after being hurt in the second round. Pretty rad. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 8, 2017

Redemption for Jesse Taylor. Gotta respect that — Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) July 8, 2017

Jesse Taylor is handed a giant check, $290,000. He's overwhelmed by the moment. — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) July 8, 2017

Dana White, afterwards: "Jesse, congratulations. You are finally the ultimate fighter." Well put, Dana. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 8, 2017

Dana: You are finally….The Ultimate Fighter ???????????????????? — #Dizz © (@TalkMMA) July 8, 2017

It's because I care about redemptions. You know who else redeemed themselves in the eyes of both their lovers and doubters? Charlie Sheen. — Scott Harris (@ScottHarrisMMA) July 8, 2017

Taylor: This goes out to all the people who messed up. Keep going. Just keep going. (Terry Funk esque post-fight interview.) — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 8, 2017

Congrats @JTMoneyMMA you earned that and everything you have coming your way @ufc — Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) July 8, 2017

Taylor looking at the cheque: is this fucking real? (This is amazing.) — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 8, 2017

Jesse Taylor is the happiest man in the world right now. Walking around the Octagon in daze, the biggest smile plastered on his face. — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) July 8, 2017

Jesse Taylor's story is truly inspiring. He screwed up, but he came back via the long road. What a tale of perseverance and persistence! pic.twitter.com/kUyCFeRyoL — Submission Radio (@SubmissionAus) July 8, 2017

Jesse Taylor is the TUF 25 Ultimate Fighter ???????????????? #tuf25finale — Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) July 8, 2017

Jesse Taylor is the TUF 25 Ultimate Fighter ???????????????? #tuf25finale — Tatiana Suarez (@TSPMMA115) July 8, 2017

SAVED BY THE BELL! #TUFFINALE — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 8, 2017

Holy wow. — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) July 8, 2017

Fucking sickkk first round. #ufctuffinale — Chris Wade (@CWadeMMA) July 8, 2017

Thank you Fight Gods. — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) July 8, 2017

WOW!!! What a 1st round. Justin Gaethje is real deal. So tough. Johnson with a flurry at end of the round. Dont't know how JG is standing — Matt Parrino (@MattParrinoUFC) July 8, 2017

Yo Gaethje is a fucking zombie! What heart! #unreal — Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) July 8, 2017

Gaethjhe just about fell over. Dude is still fighting hard through it. #TUFFinale — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) July 8, 2017

For the people who don't know @Justin_Gaethje he is like this in every fight and he is still unbeaten ???? so fun to watch unless your his mum — Brad Pickett (@One_Punch) July 8, 2017

Smart body work by Johnson. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) July 8, 2017

What a round. #TUF25Finale. Going on a limb but win or lose Gaethje is going to be a fan favorite in the @UFC — Ian McCall (@Unclecreepymma) July 8, 2017

Justin Gaethje is a machine. Input opponent. Output violence. Zero margin for anything else. — Eric Jackman (@NewYorkRic) July 8, 2017

BEST FIGHT I'VE SEEN IN A LONG TIME — FrontRowBrian (@FrontRowBrian) July 8, 2017

My gosh what a fight — Junior Dos Santos (@junior_cigano) July 8, 2017

Gaethje and Boetsch are the kings of dirty boxing. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) July 8, 2017

THIS IS SOME ROCKY MOVIE SHIT COCKSUCKAS !!! — FrontRowBrian (@FrontRowBrian) July 8, 2017

Johnson's corner needs to save him — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) July 8, 2017

Wow. This is nuts. #TUF25Finale — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) July 8, 2017

WOOWWWWWWWW! — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 8, 2017

This is one of the most incredible things I've ever seen. Gaethje and Johnson are becoming legends in real time. #TUFFinale — Jonathan Snowden (@JESnowden) July 8, 2017

JUSTIN FUCKING GAETHJE!! — #Dizz © (@TalkMMA) July 8, 2017

Dude what I dont even — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) July 8, 2017

Gaethje just might be the most exciting fighter in combat sports. #savage #TUF25finale — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) July 8, 2017

Wow Gaethje tried to flip off the top of the cage and fell #TUFFinale — Mike Dyce (@mikedyce) July 8, 2017

Your fight of the year is happening right NOW! #TUF25Finale #Gaethje — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) July 8, 2017

MY GOD. — John Morgan (@MMAjunkieJohn) July 8, 2017

Gaethje's a monster, sent from Ares. He does his signature backflip of the cage. I have no idea how. What an electrifying fighter he is. — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) July 8, 2017

Johnson fell over and Gaethje waves him up. #TUFFInale — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) July 8, 2017

Well, they didn't need to. McCarthy finally steps in and Gaethje is your winner — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) July 8, 2017

OH MY GOD! I don't know how to even explain what I just saw! — Matt Parrino (@MattParrinoUFC) July 8, 2017

Justin Gaethje does it. Somehow. 2nd round TKO. Fight of the year. Rounds of the year. Simply amazing. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 8, 2017

What a FIGHT!!!! #TUF25Finale — Las Vegas Fight Shop (@LVFightShop) July 8, 2017

I'm losing control of my body right now. — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) July 8, 2017

Gaethje is a nut! ????????#TUFFINALE — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 8, 2017

Jesus!! That was insane. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) July 8, 2017

My Lord! What a great great fight! WOW. Justin Gaethje KOs Michael Johnson in the 2nd — Is that Fight of the Year? Amazing battle — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 8, 2017

Gaethje climbs on the cage, falls and hits his head. But he gets back up, climbs again and hits a back flip to the canvas. What?! — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 8, 2017

Holy piss!!! How's that for a first night in the big show? @Justin_Gaethje = ANIMAL. #TUF25Finale — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) July 8, 2017

What a fight. Gotti-Ward-esque. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) July 8, 2017

My god. What a fun little carnival of pain that was. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) July 8, 2017

Ladies and gentlemen, Justin Gaethje — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) July 8, 2017

Justin Geathje is superhuman. — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) July 8, 2017

Gaethje finished Michael Johnson by TKO and then about knocked himself out on the top of the Octagon trying to jump up to do backflip. — Matt Parrino (@MattParrinoUFC) July 8, 2017

Jeebus, Fight of the Year, put it in ink, it's over. — Mike Chiappetta MMA (@MikeChiappetta) July 8, 2017

Gaethje is violence personified. What breathtaking savagery. #TUF25Finale — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 8, 2017

Wow! That's a @ufc main event ???????????? — Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) July 8, 2017