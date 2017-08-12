Home UFC Twitter Reacts To Conor McGregor’s Open Workout

Twitter Reacts To Conor McGregor's Open Workout

Matt McNulty
Conor McGregor held an open workout on Friday which was met with mixed reviews on Twitter.

Fight fans and pundits alike opined on McGregor’s boxing skills as he winds down preparations for a bout with Floyd Mayweather.

While McGregor is an adept striker in mixed martial arts, many who watched his open workout were more critical than optimistic about where the UFC lightweight champion is skill-wise as he prepares to take on an undefeated boxing legend at his own game.

Check out what people had to say on Twitter about McGregor’s open workout!

The workout didn’t appear to evoke a vocal response from McGregor’s fellow UFC fighters, however.

McGregor vs. Mayweather is set to take place on August 26 in Las Vegas, with Mayweather as the undisputed betting favorite between the two.

