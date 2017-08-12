Twitter Reacts To Conor McGregor’s Open Workout

Conor McGregor held an open workout on Friday which was met with mixed reviews on Twitter.

Fight fans and pundits alike opined on McGregor’s boxing skills as he winds down preparations for a bout with Floyd Mayweather.

While McGregor is an adept striker in mixed martial arts, many who watched his open workout were more critical than optimistic about where the UFC lightweight champion is skill-wise as he prepares to take on an undefeated boxing legend at his own game.

Check out what people had to say on Twitter about McGregor’s open workout!

Anybody watching this Conor McGregor media workout? This dude is about to get crushed!! Way too slow. I can't believe this. ???? — Henry Lake (@lakeshow73) August 11, 2017

Watching #McGregor media day workout and he's tired after 2 rounds of bag work.#NoHeadMovement#TooSlow @FloydMayweather KO's him

at will???? — kirk acevedo (@kirkacevedo) August 12, 2017

Not really impressed with McGregor media day workout…he looked winded, hands look slow…tough fight coming up in 2 weeks lol — Jonathan E. Sherrill (@J_Emmanuel_S) August 12, 2017

The workout didn’t appear to evoke a vocal response from McGregor’s fellow UFC fighters, however.

McGregor vs. Mayweather is set to take place on August 26 in Las Vegas, with Mayweather as the undisputed betting favorite between the two.