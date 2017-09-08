Home UFC Twitter Reacts To Cancellation Of Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg

Twitter Reacts To Cancellation Of Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg

By
Andrew Ravens
-
0
SHARE
LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 24: (L-R) UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and Ray Borg face off during the UFC 215 & UFC 216 Title Bout Participants Las Vegas Media Day at the UFC Headquarters on August 24, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The UFC has lost their main event for this weekend’s UFC 215 PPV event. It was announced late Thursday night that Demetrious Johnson’s history-making moment had been put on hold for now.

Johnson was scheduled to make his record-breaking 11th flyweight title defense against Ray Borg in the main event. However, the bout was pulled from the card when Borg was ruled out due to an illness.

Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko for the women’s bantamweight title will serve as the main event. When the news of the cancellation got out, it was met with a variety of reactions from the MMA community.

Several fighters decided to take to their official Twitter account to comment on the bout not taking place at the event. That includes TJ Dillashaw. If you recall, UFC president Dana White wanted Dillashaw to face Johnson instead of Borg, but Johnson refused to take the fight.

UFC 215 is set to take place on Saturday, September 9th at the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada. The preliminary card will air on Fight Pass at 6:30 p.m. ET and FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET while the main card will air on PPV at 10 p.m. ET.  Here are the fighter reactions:

NEXT: Breaking: Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg UFC 215 Main Event Cancelled

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR