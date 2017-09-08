Twitter Reacts To Cancellation Of Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg

The UFC has lost their main event for this weekend’s UFC 215 PPV event. It was announced late Thursday night that Demetrious Johnson’s history-making moment had been put on hold for now.

Johnson was scheduled to make his record-breaking 11th flyweight title defense against Ray Borg in the main event. However, the bout was pulled from the card when Borg was ruled out due to an illness.

Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko for the women’s bantamweight title will serve as the main event. When the news of the cancellation got out, it was met with a variety of reactions from the MMA community.

Several fighters decided to take to their official Twitter account to comment on the bout not taking place at the event. That includes TJ Dillashaw. If you recall, UFC president Dana White wanted Dillashaw to face Johnson instead of Borg, but Johnson refused to take the fight.

UFC 215 is set to take place on Saturday, September 9th at the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada. The preliminary card will air on Fight Pass at 6:30 p.m. ET and FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET while the main card will air on PPV at 10 p.m. ET. Here are the fighter reactions:

????????‍♂️ ???? ???????????????? — TJ Dillashaw (@TJDillashaw) September 8, 2017

Well sumbitch… guess there will be no records broken this weekend! ???????????? https://t.co/4dxLnVntkX — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 8, 2017

Borg is weak in my mind, you're the challenger and prolly will get skipped over — Mike "Biggie" Rhodes (@TeamRocBiggie) September 8, 2017

#UFC215 main event canceled: Illness forces Ray Borg out of title fight vs. Demetrious Johnson. pic.twitter.com/tsLI4CtXyR — The Spartan (@EliasTheodorou) September 8, 2017

Terrible news. I clearly am on a very similar boat with late cancellation, but main event…yikes poor Canada https://t.co/KL9t9AtAP7 — Sarah Kaufman (@mmasarah) September 8, 2017

Card in canada are cursed :/ — Olivier Aubin (@oliaubin) September 8, 2017