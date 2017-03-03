Tony Ferguson Reacts To Khabib Fight Cancellation

By now the full burden of today’s disappointing news that the interim lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson in the co-main event of tomorrow’s (Sat., March 4, 2017) UFC 209 from Las Vegas had been cancelled, and none felt the harrowing situation’s weight more than the surging “El Cucuy.”

No. 2-ranked Ferguson, who was the consensus top contender along with Nurmagomedov for champion Conor McGregor’s belt thanks to nine consecutive wins, could have blasted Khabib after their bad blood-hyped buildup to the fight. But “El Cucuy” actually did the opposite, offering the following classy tweet that seemed to have the most genuine of intentions:

Ferguson seems extremely understanding after both of them had each pulled out of one of their two previously scheduled meetings. He was set to finally capitalize on his biggest-ever UFC fight by far, and now it remains uncertain if he will ever get his bout with “The Eagle.”

But he’s not going to let that get him down. Ferguson appeared at today’s UFC 209 ceremonial weigh-ins to address the situation to Octagon commentator Joe Rogan courtesy of MMAFighting.com:

Ferguson kept up with his positivity, saying everything happens for a reason and urging fans to still respect Nurmagomedov, the UFC, and the rest of the fighters on UFC 209 tomorrow night: