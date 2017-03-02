Tony Ferguson Planning To ‘Slice & Dice’ Khabib Nurmagomedov

Top lightweight contenders Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov and Tony “El Cucuy” Ferguson will face off in a pivotal interim lightweight title bout in the co-main event of this weekend’s (Sat., March 4, 2017) UFC 209 from Las Vegas, Nevada, with a shot at reigning champion Conor McGregor seemingly hanging in the balance.

Ferguson is riding an incredible nine fight win streak and he plans to keep that going against Nurmagomedov. In fact, Ferguson is planning to ‘slice and dice’ “The Eagle” before finishing him, which will leave no need for a rematch in his opinion:

“(Expletive) no (there won’t ever be a rematch),” Ferguson told MMAJunkie at today’s UFC 209 open workouts. “Not after I finish him the way I’m going to finish him. It’s different. I’m going to slice and dice him. With the new rules as far as the UFC goes, he’s got something else coming for him. I’m keeping these (elbows) sharp like medal graters. There’s sparks flying, baby.”

While the two 155-pound titans have traded barbs in the media leading up to the bout, Ferguson admits that he has nothing but respect for Nurmagomedov, although he also said that the two have ‘beef’ inside the cage:

“You can love somebody without liking them,” Ferguson said. “I love Khabib, man. He’s my brother in arms. We’re all here, we’re all for one. I got peace with him, but inside there we got beef. We got to squash this (expletive). I’m tired of him, man. He’s a bully, and I’m going to shut him up, but I got respect for him, his father and his whole camp.”

Who do you expect to come out on top in ‘Sin City’?