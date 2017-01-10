TJ Dillashaw Calls Out Cody Garbrandt: He Doesn’t Want To Fight Me

After beating Dominick Cruz at Dec. 30, 2016’s UFC 207 to become the bantamweight champion, Cody Garbrandt called out ex-titleholder TJ Dillashaw, but “No Love” has since shown more interest in fighting Cruz, or perhaps Jose Aldo or Conor McGregor.

Because of that, Dillashaw, who convincingly beat John Lineker at UFC 207, feels as if Garbrandt wants to ‘avoid’ him:

“It’s funny because, he called me out right after the fight, because he knows that’s who he should be fighting,” Dillashaw said on a recent edition of The MMA Hour. “But then in the press conference, he’ll talk about ‘oh, let’s get Cruz a rematch,’ and he says he wants to call out Aldo or McGregor? He knows he wants to do everything he can to avoid that fight. I’ve practiced with him a long time, he’s a good fighter, but he knows how tough that fight’s going to be.”

Garbrandt and Dillashaw were once teammates at Team Alpha Male, but they have since stirred up a bit of a rivalry since Dillashaw’s departure. “No Love” recently took a shot at “The Viper” saying that he doesn’t sell pay-per-views (PPV), but Dillashaw doesn’t necessarily feel as if that’s why “No Love” isn’t interested in the fight:

“He doesn’t want to fight me because he knows he’s not going to defend the belt, and he’ll never be the real champ,” Dillashaw said. “I’m going to come out and get it back, and he’s going to avoid it.” “I’m not the flashy guy with the neck tattoos trash talking your head off,” Dillashaw said. “I’m confident, I’ve done what I’ve supposed to. I don’t see any way I can get passed up and if I do, it’s kind of crazy. Who else is out there and beat the No. 2 as decisively as I have and not got the title shot?”

Do you feel as if Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw is the fight to make at 135-pounds?