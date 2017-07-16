Santiago Ponzinibbio Shocks Gunnar Nelson With Thunderous Knockout

The stage was set for the main event of UFC Fight Night Glasgow. Taking the headlining spot inside The SSE Hydro were Gunnar Nelson (16-3-1) and Santiago Ponzinibbio (25-3).

Nelson was going for his third straight win, while Ponzinibiio wanted to extend his winning streak to five.

The two men touched gloves and the action was underway. Nelson came out firing and he backed his opponent up with the lead uppercut. A lead left hook connected for “Gunni.” Ponzinibbio stunned Nelson with a right hand. Nelson left himself open and was dropped. “Gente Boa” capitalized and put him away. A huge upset in Glasgow.

Final Result: Santiago Ponzinibbio def. Gunnar Nelson via KO (Punches) – R1, 1:22