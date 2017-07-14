Sage Northcutt vs. John Makdessi Scrapped From UFC 214

UFC 214, which is set to take place on July 29, 2017, from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, is being billed as the biggest UFC event of the year, although it was just hit with its first taste of the injury bug.

The UFC has confirmed that a lightweight bout between well-known prospect Sage Northcutt and skillful striker John Makdessi has been scrapped due to both fighters being injured.

The 21-year-old Northcutt scored back-to-back victories to begin his UFC career, but he has since lost two of his last three bouts, most recently dropping a submission loss to fellow prospect Mickey Gall this past December.

Makdessi, on the other hand, was also looking to bounce back, as he’s lost four of his last six bouts, with his most recent outing ending in a devastating knockout loss at the hands of Lando Vannata at UFC 206 last year in Canada.

Despite the loss of this fight, UFC 214 possesses quite a bit of fire power.

The card will be headlined by a light heavyweight grudge match between champion Daniel Cormier and ex-titleholder Jon Jones. Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will defend his title against Demian Maia in the co-main event, and Cris Cyborg and Tonya Evinger will battle for the vacant women’s featherweight title.