Rumor: UFC To Receive Large Cut Of Conor McGregor’s Purse For Floyd Mayweather Fight

We are just weeks away from the biggest fight of the year and possibly of all-time. UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is set to take on boxing legend Floyd Mayweather later this month.

According to a gossip/rumor site TerezOwens.com, the alleged purse split between McGregor and the UFC for his upcoming boxing match has been released. Keep in mind that the reason that the promotion gets a split of McGregor’s money is due to him being under contract with the UFC.

The UFC champion had to required their permission to take the fight. Thus, they are are taking a cut. Here’s what the site has to say about the pay split:

“This comes to us via our Tip Box. ‘A close friend and long time WEC and Zuffa employee just told me and Jake Shields what Zuffa’s cut allegedly is….. 20% of his purse (his purse is rumored at 75 million) and 50% of Conor’s share of the PPV (Conor is getting 20% of the PPV) so Zuffa gets just shy of 19 mil plus 10% of the PPV $. So at 4 million buys the UFC gets 40 mil. Around $59 mil if all goes well and they hit 4 mil buys. Conor to get 95 mil if they reach 4 mil… short of May/PAC numbers (4.2-4.6) and 100+ if they equal or beat it.’ Regardless everyone is getting rich.”

It cannot be stressed enough. Take this with a grain of salt and what it’s worth. This is just a rumor at this time. In the past, Mayweather has gone on record by saying that he would be making upwards of 300 million for the fight. On the flip side, McGregor has come out and stated several times that this fight would quadruple his net worth.

The two fighters are scheduled to step inside the boxing ring and go at it on August 26th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada 12-round, 154-pound fight.