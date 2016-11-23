Report: Ronda Rousey Needed To Be ‘Consoled’ After Amanda Nunes Face-Off

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey made her first return in front of UFC fans when she surprised the mixed martial arts (MMA) world by crashing the UFC 205 weigh-ins earlier this month to face-off with upcoming opponent Amanda Nunes.

After Nunes and Rousey finished up their stare-down Joe Rogan would interview the champ Nunes while ‘The Rowdy One’ would storm off of the stage and return backstage. UFC President Dana White blamed a production screw up for Rousey’s abrupt departure, but MMA Fighting’s Dave Meltzer is reporting that was actually upset after the confrontation and needed ‘consoled’:

@davemeltzerWON any truth to the reports that Ronda was upset & had to be consoled after a face off in NY? If true, she's done. — CD (@codoll53) November 23, 2016

Rousey hasn’t seen action since her first professional loss against Holly Holm in the main event of UFC 193 in Melbourne last year, where Holm delivered a vicious head-kick that would put Rousey down for the second round finish. After the contest Rousey grew extremely depressed, admitting to thoughts of suicide during the dark time, but it seems now that the former 135-pound champ is ready to attempt to reclaim the title she once held.

Nunes on the other hand is riding a four-fight win streak with her most recent victory having secured her the title by way of a first round submission victory over Miesha Tate, as the pair met in the main event of UFC 200 this past July. Nunes will now take on the most dominant female mixed martial artist of all time, and claims to have been training for the match-up since entering the UFC.

Nunes and Rousey will meet in the main event of UFC 207 for the women’s bantamweight title live on pay-per-view (PPV), live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 30, 2016.