Report: Ronda Rousey Needed To Be ‘Consoled’ After Amanda Nunes Face-Off

By Jon Fuentes -
Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey made her first return in front of UFC fans when she surprised the mixed martial arts (MMA) world by crashing the UFC 205 weigh-ins earlier this month to face-off with upcoming opponent Amanda Nunes.

After Nunes and Rousey finished up their stare-down Joe Rogan would interview the champ Nunes while ‘The Rowdy One’ would storm off of the stage and return backstage. UFC President Dana White blamed a production screw up for Rousey’s abrupt departure, but MMA Fighting’s Dave Meltzer is reporting that was actually upset after the confrontation and needed ‘consoled’:

 

Rousey hasn’t seen action since her first professional loss against Holly Holm in the main event of UFC 193 in Melbourne last year, where Holm delivered a vicious head-kick that would put Rousey down for the second round finish. After the contest Rousey grew extremely depressed, admitting to thoughts of suicide during the dark time, but it seems now that the former 135-pound champ is ready to attempt to reclaim the title she once held.

Nunes on the other hand is riding a four-fight win streak with her most recent victory having secured her the title by way of a first round submission victory over Miesha Tate, as the pair met in the main event of UFC 200 this past July. Nunes will now take on the most dominant female mixed martial artist of all time, and claims to have been training for the match-up since entering the UFC.

Nunes and Rousey will meet in the main event of UFC 207 for the women’s bantamweight title live on pay-per-view (PPV), live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 30, 2016.

  • Trevor Smales

    Nunes will now make her debut hey ?

    • Adam Youdell

      Nunes has been training for this since day 1

  • Ken Bledsoe

    Wow. I don’t see any way for Ronda to win this fight. Amanda has literally designed her entire career around countering Rousey’s technique. The fact that she has defeated every other competetor she has faced along the way proves she belongs. Jeez; what a bad matchup for RR.

    • Juchi

      “The fact that she has defeated every other competetor (sic) she has faced along the way” – I assume you’re speaking of Nunes. Nunes has hardly defeated every other competitor she has faced along the way. She lost to both Davis and Zingano who were both defeated by Rousey in about 30 seconds total.

    • Deplorable Infidel

      LMAO!! When Tate signed to fight Nunes, fans were outraged that Tate would take an easy win vice a Holm rematch. Only when Nunes finished Tate did she get any respect. Now that Nunes is facing her first title defense against the woman who finished Tate twice, Nunes is suddenly unbeatable? She’s the same fighter who did a beatdown on Cat Zingano, only to be submitted later in the fight. Rousey will walk thru her and make it look easy in the process.

      As for this article, what a load of BS. This is how the MMA media reacts when Rousey isn’t giving them soundbites to work with, they manufacture drama to attract readers and sell advertising. Even Tate, when she had the belt, knew to mention Rousey to ensure her interviews would end up being posted rather than ignored. And it worked every time.

      • Emerald Bixby

        I agree. I dislike Ronda and I think she’s certainly intimidated, but this article was 100% speculation and zero evidence and seems to me to just be feeding the “LOL RONDA IS A WUSS NOW” hype train.

      • Ken Bledsoe

        Well, soundws like you don’t know much about AN. I knew she was a beast before the ultimate fighter. Facts is facts. And I didn’t say she cleaned out the division, but, she did clean out the most talented TUF cast ever, hasn’t lost in the ufc, and get a broken version of her biggest target since she ebntered the sport. I love me some Ronda, but, this is a bad matchup for her. She won’t win by armbar, so, what’s her path to victory? KO? lol.

        • Juchi

          Let me preface this by saying I have no idea who’ll win, but apparently you haven’t been following Nunes career very carefully. Even after it was pointed out that she lost to Zingano, you go and state that she “hasn’t lost in the ufc.” Her fight w/Cat was in the UFC. She barely got by Valentina Shevchenko and if it had gone to the championship rounds, she likely would have lost. I just hope that when we see them fight, we see each at their best and in far better condition than they have shown in the past.

  • Jeff Harris

    She just fighting to please Dana White ?? I think Nunes will beat the hell out of her.. . And ya ,, Nunes is not making her debut … O.o

    • Juchi

      I don’t think one can consider Rousey “the most dominant female mixed martial artist of all time” AFTER she faced a devastating loss. I’m no Cyborg fan but either she or JJ would have an edge in making that claim over RR. Prior to that loss, yes.

      • A.j. Wolf Thornton

        one loss and you would discredit everything she did before that?

        • Simon Payn

          No, Ronda’s a great fighter, but you will find it difficult to call her the most dominant female MMA fighter ever after she has lost her last fight…….

          Do I think she’ll beat Nunes? Not sure, if Ronda is on top of her game, then yes. If she is harbouring doubts about her ability or her being in the octagon, then Nunes has a very good chance of beating Ronda. You can’t go into an MMA fight with doubts…..you’ll get creamed in there.

        • Juchi

          I’m not discrediting anything except to say with a completely one-sided loss she is not “the most dominant female mixed martial artist of all time” or even currently when JJ is undefeated against top competition and Cyborg has won 16 straight in an incredibly dominant manner against admittedly less than stellar competition. Still, the issue is dominance, not who is most skilled.

        • kevin

          yes

      • Thomas Olson

        You are giving it to CyRhoid? Someone who felt the only way she could win was to cheat? If CyRhoid didn’t think CyRhoid was good enough to win without cheating why would I argue against that?

        • Juchi

          Steroids or not, and I’m definitely in the camp that believes the one time she got busted was not the only time she used them, it’s hard to argue her dominance. How legitimate that dominance has been is debatable.

    • David

      She might not be making her debut…..but she’ll be making her exit after Ronda beats her ass and regains her title!

  • Mike Gervasi

    Make your opponent underestimate you. It’s a smart strategy.

  • tony

    good acting!

  • patiochair

    I look forward to seeing Ronda’s face turned into lobster bisque again.

    • fark

      still look better than yours

    • Deplorable Infidel

      I look forward to your pained expression when you realize you spent $50 or $60 on a PPV only to watch Ronda Rousey take back her belt in a matter of seconds. I’ll just say Ronda thanks you for your cash in advance. You’ll be paying for her buffalo wings after the fight.

      • Bill

        Watch it for free online. SMH

        • E LopezT

          I have watched every ppv fight and never knew it cost 60 bucks. Lmfao

          • RayvanAvond

            Yup. me too

          • rockethtown .

            Report them all hahaha Go Rhonda beat the bean

          • Emerald Bixby

            Lol right? There are always torrents up immediately.

          • rockethtown .

            Oh yeah do you download them?

          • Emerald Bixby

            Sometimes/used to. Now I mostly wait for things to show up on Fight Pass

          • Nickie Oakwood

            You must be well rich if you watch every fight and never notice it gone. I am glad to inform you that we have just discovered you are the only surviving relative of Baron Hadu Over III, who owned a gold mine in Africa. If you could send me your bank details I shall transfer your £200 million pounds immediately (your debit card details would be handy as well.)

            Your ever grateful servant

            Donald Obama the Third

        • Renald Hammond

          where online do you watch the fight for free?

          • First rule of streaming: don’t talk about streaming.

          • rockethtown .

            These guy’s up there are trying to fook it up for us man..Nards in mommys basement

        • Phil Williams

          where can I watch the fight online?

        • HOLLOWTGH

          Or move to England and get every UFC PPV free on BT Sport 😉

      • Adam Youdell

        I’ll watch it at BW3, and no, that won’t happen. Keep smoking that wacko tobaccco

        • deadbird

          and you keep being an uptight square

    • Toiletron, Flusher Of Gods

      She’ll be picking toenails and bunions out of her teeth months later, just like her last fight.

  • ShaneHavoc

    Ronda doesn’t have a chance against Nunes. The way Nunes put Miesha Tate away was nothing short of spectacular.

    • Juchi

      Compare Nunes’ losses against Davis and Zingano to Rousey’s victories over the two. Now that’s spectacular.

      • Deplorable Infidel

        30 seconds total to finish both, less time than it takes to microwave a burrito. Davis was so out of it (KO, 16 seconds) she tried to takedown the ref!!!

        • Juchi

          Yeah, that slick transition from right hook to knee to body, to hip throw, to ground and pound was a thing of beauty. Davis claimed she was out with the right hook

    • Deplorable Infidel

      Even Pennington beat Tate, she was on her way out. Rousey finished her twice in her prime.

    • Drummer1969

      She doesn’t fight like Tate.

  • Matt

    Nunes will get her ass beat

    • Bell Cranel

      i second this…

      • Murderous1

        I think it depends on where the fight is cause Cat Z submitted Amanda and Krissy Lynn’s ground game is better but she is still scared of Ava Divine

        • Deplorable Infidel

          • Scott Gordon

            put Caitlyn Jenner in there

    • Ravage2020

      What are you smoking, cuz its giving you mass delusions.
      Amanda is gona wreck Rousey worse than what Holm did.

      • David

        I seriously doubt it…..Ronda is going to whoop her ass and regain her title!

        • lou cass

          Ronda’s only chance at a comeback was to dump Glendale Fight Club and get with a legit camp. Instead you’re going to see the definition of insanity take place as Amanda wrecks the living F out of her in 1 round. Tarverdyan isn’t qualified to coach her.

      • Matt

        oh yes, I remember people saying that Holm was going to be the champ forever, until she lost to Tate, then Tate would rule the division, until Nunes and the same thing will happen to Nunes…she’s champ now, she won’t be after Ronda gets her

        • Wilfster

          I remember people saying Ronda was “unbeatable”. Then she fought someone that didn’t run straight at her and she got destroyed, acted like a baby and tumbled into depression.

          Ronda has 2 options… a quick arm bar or getting her ass beat.

        • Ravage2020

          And what are you basing this on?
          Rondas awesome coach, or how shes told the world shes only got X amount of fights left in her, or how well she bounced back from her 1st devastating loss?

          Amanda is like Ronda, only she’s gonna destroy Rousey like a starving kid at a buffet.

      • Thomas Olson

        Rousey was overconfident with Holm and Nunes hasn’t beaten anyone that was that good. Baszler is a joke and so is McMann and Meisha Tate was always overrated.

        • Ravage2020

          Rousey is overated. Look at the hand picked competition

          • Mike

            Oh that is just downright silly talk

          • Juchi

            All of her opponents in the UFC were ranked in the top 5 except for Correia and Holm and they were still in the top 10. How is that hand picked competition?

          • Ravage2020

            Alexis Davis, Sarah Mcmann are examples of “Eh, good enough” fighters to pad Rouseys record. Same with Betch

          • Juchi

            Both were top 5 fighters when they fought Rousey. McMann was undefeated, a former Olympian silver medalist and had already defeated previous Invicta champ, Tonya Evinger. Davis had previously beaten current UFC champ, Nunes, and previous Strikeforce champ, Kaufman. Hardly what I would call padding for Rousey’s record.

          • Ravage2020

            Yep, easy to be top 5 in a puddle, inches thick.
            Look it, Royce Gracie dominated with grappling to, but the game changed. Same thing happened to WMMA, the game changed with Holm, and you can go on and on about thinking Rouseys “Legacy”, but she wouldn’t have been as special without padding.

            Invicta, please, how does that even figure?
            For all anyone knew, Sarah Mcmann had the “Olympic” thing going for her to be promoted as a threat to Rousey, and we all saw how effective her wrestling was… Undefeated means shit, ask Khabib.

            And now your Heros gonna get smashed after being away for so long, same idiot coach, only now she can eat an apple.
            Hooray.

          • Juchi

            How does Invicta, home of Cyborg figure? Give me a break. It has most of the top women fighters not currently in the UFC. Evinger looked like one of the top potential competitors for Cyborg prior to her recent defeat, far more competitive than any of the other FW contenders.
            As far as a shallow division, most anyone in the top 10 in the UFC can beat anyone else in the top 10 on any given day. Holm was ranked #2 when she went down in defeat to #9 Shevchenko. Rousey was ranked #1 when she went down to #8 ranked Holm.

          • Ravage2020

            Ok dude, Ronda is dodging Cyborg, again, dont know why you’re bringing that up, it just weakens your argument.
            Cyborg is the *only* fighter coming from Invicta thats a threat.

            The division of today was significantly different than the division Rousey “tore” through

          • Juchi

            Not really. The only relatively new faces at 135 are Pena and Shevchenko.

          • Ravage2020

            Regardless, todays division has learned much more than previously.

    • Rail Bird

      people said trump would lose, rousey fans have always been morons,

    • lou cass

      LOLROFL

      no.

      • Matt

        I’m sure you thought Holm would rule the division, then Tate, now Nunes…it’s one thing to be the champ, it’s another to stay the champ and Ronda has done that, Nunes hasn’t

        • lou cass

          Hand picked opponents. Ronda will be out like a light in one round. Guaransheed.

    • Emerald Bixby

      With a year of ring rust, coming off of her first defeat in her entire life that completely broke her? Hahahahahahahahahahahahaha nah. 2017 will be to Ronda as 2008 was to Britney

      • Norbs

        Hey some people are more fragile than others. Not many people will want to kill themselves after losing a fight.

  • dollarbill4life

    Not good. I told people moths ago that Ronda’s heart is no longer in this. I don’t think she’ll fight again if she gets splattered by Nunes, which is what I expect to happen.

    • Deplorable Infidel

      So are People Moths carnivorous moths that eat people?
      Do they have special teeth or standard Moth teeth?
      And when you told them about Ronda’s heart, did they reply in english or moth??

      • dollarbill4life

        *Months

        It’s apparent you’re one of Ronda’s moist fan boys who just can’t accept the fact that she’s a hype job and came back only because Hollywood realized how much she sucked as an actress, even as a one-line actress.

        • moneytrain

          I know, all those wins . . . . All ‘hype’.

          • dollarbill4life

            Wins over accountants and housewives??? WOW!!! Hold the presses!

          • Adam Youdell

            No. Tomato cans. The first time she fought a real fighter she got her clock cleaned.

        • Always a winner

          • dollarbill4life

            Did you clean your trailer yet, Goober? Stop blaming black men for your social and sexual inadequacies in life.

    • Jay

      Agreed. She’s only fighting because she lost all her movie deals. She has nothing to fall back on so she will go make a quick mil by getting humiliated.

    • Always a winner

      • dollarbill4life

        I heard you were one of Jerry Sandusky’s kids. Did you enjoy grabbing your ankles in the shower?

  • Nikki Noffsinger

    Rousey fan all the way but it is going to come down who wants it more and who is going to keep their focus on the bout instead of all the other white noise going on especially in news stories like this.

    • Erik de Vries

      It’s all scripted. Like the WWF.

      • Loki

        Um, no. And it’s WWE.

      • Michael Majere

        “WWE” Get the F out…

      • well yes it is true that the UFC is Sports Entertainment but unlike the WWE they don’t Fix all their fights.
        The UFC only Fix some of their fights.

  • HazeX

    Rousey is a beat down one trick pony.

    • Deplorable Infidel

      Wins by both submission and Knockout.
      The only thing beat down is your ability to do simple math.

      • Emerald Bixby

        Just because a pony occasionally also eats or shits doesn’t mean it doesn’t only know one trick

  • Mark Sutherland

    Go Ronda. You can do it. You’re my “horse” win, lose or draw.

    • HowardMac58

      Your “horse” will be sent to the glue factory win, lose or draw.

      • JoeJacksun

  • disqus_tU9jub6eFu

    Odd how Ronda can spend a career kicking every ass in the world, now all of a sudden she can’t beat anyone….

    • Pentoth

      Her heart isn’t in it anymore. It happens.

    • Deplorable Infidel

      That’s just the haters believing that. Rousey will prove them wrong yet again when she makes Nunes the third consecutive Bantamweight champion unable to successfully defend the title once. So far it’s Ronda 6, other UFC Women’s Bantamweight champs 0 successful title defenses.

  • HowardMac58

    Rousey is what happens when you convince trailer trash that they are untouchable and then find out you were dead wrong.

    • Deplorable Infidel

      HowardMac58 is what happens when you call a woman who went from living in her car to the top of her sport and a multi-millionaire trailer trash, without ever considering just how low you yourself rank on the ladder of success in comparison.
      Here’s a clue Howey: If she looked down, she’d think you were just an ant in the dirt.

      • dollarbill4life

        You sound like one of the moist, butt hurt fan boys who contemplated suicide the night Ronda got dismantled by Holly. Do you binge on Bon-Bons like her too?

        • Mr. Wrestling III

          What do you have against Bon-Bons? They’re f*cking delicious.

        • moneytrain

          Oh no, you keep using the same ‘moist fanboy’ line in multiple posts. That is how bad you are at trying to troll anyone, you can’t even think of a decent insult to use, not once, but twice.

          You really need to try harder.

          • dollarbill4life

            But that’s exactly what you guys are. You have no lives, couldn’t spot a hype job if one bit you on the @$$, live vicariously through female athletes that you have sexual fantasies about. I’d say “moist fan boy” sums it up rather well.

          • Always a winner

          • dollarbill4life

          • Always a winner

        • Always a winner

          You sound like a typical jealous hater who cant do anything yourself so you hate anyone who can. Another trait of you people

          • dollarbill4life

            You’re mad because you can’t find a job and spend your days sitting online trolling black men you wish you were endowed like. It must be rough being 3″.

          • Always a winner

  • Carlton_B

    Why is there this bogus narrative all the time with Rousey? Did she really “crash” the UFC 205 weigh ins? That’s so badass of her, right? I mean, it’s not like it was entirely scripted (like the WWE would do) or anything. How convenient that her opponent was there when she “crashed” the weigh ins.

    Here’s a woman who calls other ladies “Do Nothing Bitches” because of their lack of ambition, (or some nonsense) then she goes and does absolutely nothing for a year before getting a title shot. Even then she can’t be a professional and storms off like a spoiled brat.

    I hope she loses so any further delusions that she’s some ultra talent vanish.

  • mark4java

    So sad watching women fight then having her as a role model. Seems the mma has become the WWE w/it’s scripted drama.

  • Anthony Gulino

    RR seriously should of taken a tune up fight before getting in there with Nunes.. At least shake the ring rust off a little.. Bad decision second only to standing toe to toe with a world class boxer when your a novice skill set..

  • mike ripple

    She cannot take a punch, this is her kryptonite

    • Deplorable Infidel

      She takes punches in every fight, she eats punches to deliver her own. It took a former Boxing champion to stun her via punches. Before that, no one even slowed her down.

      • Well let me tell you something brother………… my man Tazz told me that the Holm fight was fixed so you can’t say she ain’t got no chin from watching a fixed fight.
        The Brazilian Lesbian got beat by 2 girls that Triple R beat in 30 seconds(16 and 14 seconds), so how can you really think Amanda has any real chance of beating The great Ronda Rousey???

    • I dare ya

      And yet she ate about 40 elbows and punches from HH and it took a kick to the head that she didn’t see to finally put her down

  • Swjr Ladonn

    So who is this guy and how does he know?

  • Tom Swinburn

    Here’s hoping Rousey gets smacked down again and exits public life forever. She’s a twit. No sportsmanship, no class, no brains.

  • Mad Bill Craft

    “Move outta that seat and I’ll split your lip!”

  • aFriendlyAgenda

    Maybe they need to call this off.

    She’s probably better off moving on with her life,
    maybe design handbags or something,
    then pushing her all the way over the edge and killing herself.

  • satrams

    This is total bull, and anybody with common sense knows that.

  • Vader Hater

    Reminds me of when Roy Jones Jr got knocked out…was never ever the same. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KMOIASKueXA

  • Bill Wolf

    I’m sure Ronda is getting consoled on a regular basis, but her sex life won’t be relevant in this fight.

  • Dysfunctional Vet

    I think she was hit with the fear. After what Holly Holm did to her, she realized she was not unstoppable. It was a crushing and utter defeat the last time she was in the octagon. I think that her training, instinct and her athletic abilities will take over once the fight gets going, but right now she might be nervous and a bit unsure of herself.

    • aFriendlyAgenda

      Its not to hard to figure that although not completely, a significant aspect of her dominance was her bully act and spooking opponents. Gene Lebell called her a mean b1tch. She’s also skilled at Judo, but you’ve heard what happens when somebody finally stands up to a bully. Their bully confidence jumps out the window and runs down the street.

  • Diana

    Is there a link to the video of the confrontation?

  • Tim Francis

    For fucks sake, she was waving and smiling at the crowd after she got off stage, hardly in need of consoling.

    • moneytrain

      I know, she really looked ‘devastated’ when she was waving and smiling while walking off stage

      • apparently facts don’t matter to lowkickmma.com, this author or majority of these readers… what a joke.

    • Exactly there is no truth or facts to this story, the author links to a tweet from someone who can’t produce any evidence and then they run with this like it’s an actual story… totally baseless. This “journalism” is complete click bait fiction.

  • aran

    I got a link to this story from Facebook, and being in the thick of reading about the controversy of fake news, I wonder, is this just another fake news? Where is the proof the Rousey really needed consoling after that face-off? I click the link on Dave Meltzer’s twitter above and there’s nothing, just some people speculating, that’s all. So when the media turn against someone, they would try to bring the person down by faking news about him or her?

    • Drummer1969

      It’s more media b.s…
      Ronda will have to have her head together, and not read media tripe like this. 🙂

  • bigplay80

    What a f*cking coward. She’s going to get destroyed and likely take herself out after losing. What a complete turd!!!

    • Drummer1969

      How optimistic “Bigplay.”

    • The Brazilian Lesbian can’t beat Zingano so how can she possibly beat Triple R???

  • Drummer1969

    Rousey will have to be very aggressive and end it quickly. I watched the Tate/Nunes fight. If Rousey backpedals, I fear she’ll go down like Tate did.

  • Ravage2020

    Ronda has what it takes… to get beaten badly again!

  • punch in the head

    I heard from a reliable source that RR was on suicide watch and sought counseling after the face off………fucking counseling………………………………ok i made that up but she’s going to get beaten badly. She has been talking about retiring lately. She only likes the game when she’s winning.

  • C BREEZY

    Get a load of this twat “if true, she’s done”. Fake MMA expert

  • Sean Winter

    Rousey went Hollywood , never go Hollywood . she’s cold.

  • Greg

    The fact that White would deflect the blame onto a production employee again shows how messed up the UFC has becomem .Any other fighter that walked off the stage in this instance would be threatened with not carrying out there obligation to promote the fight.White is a spinless bitch to Rousey and McGregor!!

  • Oh whaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaah.

    Rousey is a bigot, anyway. No one should be shedding any tears for her.

    • So you say

      Says the racist POS.

      • Haha! Son, I’m neither a racist nor a piece of shit, and you’ll never find any evidence to back your claim, because none exists. Sit down before you hurt yourself, kiddo.

  • Where is the proof?? How does this author source a tweet that doesn’t link anywhere and run with this as a story? People don’t require facts anymore just want to drink the hateraide… my god. This Dave Meltzer tweets it with no source, no evidience no facts… it’s just rumors and then this site runs with it like an actual story…. jesus land of the sheep.

    • aFriendlyAgenda

      How do I know that you work for some place called the print supply?
      You could be lying about that to pretend that you’ve got a job.

      • So rather than try to dig some up you troll…. I have looked and looked as to how anyone knows this happened, I asked the author of the “source” link for proof or evidence on his claim and there is none. He wasn’t there so how does he “just know” this?? This is complete fabrication citing a tweet from a journalist that hasn’t provided any as evidence that Ronda needed to consoled is baseless.

        • aFriendlyAgenda

          “… I have looked and looked as to how anyone knows this happened,…”

          Aint you the MMA insider .
          A MMikicy Spillane.

          • this is totally baseless, Rhonda left the stage smiling… apparently facts don’t matter.

  • SuperWittySmitty

    It’s sad that this spectacle of two people trying to knock one another unconscious is considered entertainment, let alone a sport. Pugilism is the last vestige of barbarianism.

    • aFriendlyAgenda

      Its no rent the musical live on broadway.
      But if everybody was a smug pillow biting sissy,
      who would be left for you to point your fingers at and play victim for a living to.

      • SuperWittySmitty

        Well, I teach English for a living so I’d rather focus on illiterates who write grammatically-weak comments like yours.

        • aFriendlyAgenda

          Your smug attitude is the result of a spoiled “intellectual” living off the tax payer in a pricey lib safe space.

          • SuperWittySmitty

            Yours is the opinion of an ignorant idiot and of no concern to me.

          • aFriendlyAgenda

            “Yours is the opinion of an ignorant idiot and of no concern to me.”

            ^^
            Hey look!
            The witty riposte of a liberal intellectual.

          • SuperWittySmitty

            Super-witty. All intellectuals are liberal, btw.

  • Pedro

    Fight is rigged for Rousey to win. Nunes getting paid big bucks to surrender.

  • Any thing is possible.

  • Daniel Schuetz

    Hope Ronda doesn’t try to box her. Stick to your strengths, Ronda.

  • gwugluud

    How is this “news”? What a cheap, cruel article.

    • aFriendlyAgenda

      Oh oh, some guy with lipstick on got his feelings hurt.
      Maybe ronda rousy can give you a referral to a good therapist.

  • Butch Nelson

    If it was not for Rhonda there would be no “women’s division” in the UFC show some respect.

    • aFriendlyAgenda

      I dont know if you heard about it pugilism is the last vestige of barbarianism.

      Does she deserve respect or the blame.

  • BrooklynSWAMI

    IDK where all the hate for Rousey comes from? She’s been a good example and is supposedly a nice girl. I hope she sends Nunes back to Brazil.Ronda reps the USA with class and I want her to regain her championship.

    • aFriendlyAgenda

      “She’s been a good example and is supposedly a nice girl.”

      That might be a good example and nice girl in new york.
      But she represents the USA about as much as new york represents any part of the country other then new york.

  • Adam Youdell

    I’m still not convinced the fight will actually happen. I could see Rousey coming up with some excuse and then just retiring.

  • Tony Barone

    Well someone posted it on Twitter, it must be true.

    • aFriendlyAgenda

      You’ve never heard of Dave Metlzer?
      He might now more about it then you do.

      • aran

        He does not. I clicked on his twitter and it was just bullshit speculation. He’s just another person who knows he gets his name out there by saying Ronda Rousey’s name.

  • Butch_Zee

    So, the women’s division is still gets the most headlines in this sport. I’m still of the belief that UFC fights, while real blows happen, are scripted. Not to the point of WWE, but there’s still an outline and script that determine who wins way ahead of the fight. Not a popular opinion of course, but it’s mine.

    • aFriendlyAgenda

      “Not a popular opinion of course, but it’s mine.”

      Everyone is entitled to an opinion.
      But if you’ve got no evidence or legitimate argument to back it up,
      while theres more evidence against it,
      thats whats generally referred to by the rest of the world as bullisht.

  • rockethtown .

    I hope Rhonda beats the guy out of that tranny

  • aFriendlyAgenda

    Thats funny how this article got so many non-MMA fan comments.
    This must have gotten added to a libtard link aggregate somewhere.

    But thats cool.
    Everybody’s always welcome IMO.

  • Jeffery Hassinger

    Love rhonda. That doesnt mean shit if its even true. She is a Champion. And shes hot

  • Ricky

    Ronda Has something no one else will see. You haven’t truly won until you have lost it all. Its about taking the hits and keep going.

    • aFriendlyAgenda

      Now…
      …look back at what you just said yourself.
      And thats true.

      A real fighter would have straightened that out by now.

      Remember when conny was humble and took his criticism,
      and fought back?

      rondas a bully on the run.

  • Toki Helfury

    ”MMA Fighting’s Dave Meltzer”? I wonder if he’s related to the Dave Meltzer that reports on wrestling all the time, and is literally NEVER correct.

  • kevin

    1 loss, mentally broken

    • aFriendlyAgenda

      She is technically skilled,
      at judo at least,
      when things go her way.

      Thats still dangerous like Vitor Belfort for striking.

  • Rod Rod

    She’s a Bernie supporter, it’s expected!