Report: Mayweather Reserves August 26 Date At MGM Grand

A boxing match between former pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather and reigning UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor could be happening ‘sooner than you think’, per a report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

To add more fuel to the fire, Mayweather has reserved an August 26, 2017 date at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada according to the Nevada State Athletic Commission’s event calendar.

“Mayweather Promotions will promote a professional boxing event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. This event will be televised on Showtime.”

During the tail end of his career, “Money” typically fought at the MGM, making it a likely landing spot for a potential bout between him and the “Notorious” one.

It’s also important to note that the UFC does not have an event booked for that date.

In addition, this new bit of knowledge comes after a recent Instagram post made by McGregor, which the Irishman used to hint that ‘Something BIG is coming’:

Something BIG is coming #BP A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jun 11, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

McGregor hasn’t competed since last November when he brutally knocked out Eddie Alvarez in the main event of UFC 205 from New York City to become the promotion’s lightweight champion. Since then, he has been out of action due to the birth of his first child.

Mayweather, on the other hand, hasn’t competed since Sept. 2015 when he scored a one-sided decision victory over Andre Berto. He announced his retirement after the bout, but said earlier this year that he was making a return to the ring to fight McGregor.

Do you expect this bout to be made official in the coming days?