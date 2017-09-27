Report: Francis Ngannou Meets Alistair Overeem At UFC 218

Francis Ngannou’s Octagon return is on the horizon, and it’s against the stiffest competition he’s ever seen.

The Frenchman stands at six-foot-four and has a ridiculous reach of 83.5 inches. Ngannou has only lost once in his mixed martial arts career, dropping a unanimous decision loss in his second-ever fight. Each and every one of his victories have come in either the first or second round via finish. Of his 10 career victories, Ngannou has won six by knockout and four by submission. His last Octagon appearance saw him take home a first round knockout win over ex-UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski.

Ngannou has been viewed as one of the most promising heavyweight prospects today, and according to a report from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, he’ll be taking on former K-1 champ Alistair Overeem at UFC 218 from Detroit, Michigan:

Some fight news is coming up soon !#thepredator — Francis NGannou (@francis_ngannou) September 27, 2017

Talked heavyweights this morning on Five Rounds, expecting Ngannou/Overeem in Detroit. We’ll see. Full episode here https://t.co/lgON4xyiH7 https://t.co/I7TBF0sOo3 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 27, 2017

Overeem has had a great run in his MMA career as of late, previously racking up a four-fight win streak over the likes of Stefan Struve, Roy Nelson, Junior dos Santos, and Andrei Arlovski. That earned “The Reem” a shot at Stipe Miocic’s heavyweight title. Unfortunately for the Dutchman, Overeem suffered a first round knockout loss to Miocic and was forced to go back to the drawing board. He has since racked up back-to-back wins over Mark Hunt and former UFC heavyweight king Fabricio Werdum.

A win over Ngannou, who looks to be the most promising heavyweight prospect MMA has seen in years, would definitely propel him back into the title conversation. UFC 218 will go down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday December 2, 2017.