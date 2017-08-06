Paulie Malignaggi Blasts Conor McGregor, Regrets Joining Team

The back-and-forth banter between Conor McGregor and former boxing world champion Paulie Malignaggi has continued.

Malignaggi was recently brought in as a sparring partner to help McGregor prepare for his Aug. 26 boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, but Malignaggi decided to leave Team McGregor after photos that made it look as if McGregor had knocked him down in sparring were leaked.

Last night (Aug. 5, 2017), Malignaggi once again took to Twitter to blast McGregor:

Yea but this coming week I’ll actually start to discuss a bit what happened Tuesday, he whimpers like a girl when he gets ripped to body lol https://t.co/lfcuILlubJ — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 6, 2017

I did that after Tues work, I suppose the ass whippin didn’t suit him so he posted dumb pics again by Thurs while skipping sparring that day https://t.co/e4TuiN1TS9 — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) August 6, 2017

The former world champion also admitted that he ‘absolutely’ regrets traveling to Las Vegas to serve as a sparring partner for the “Notorious” one:

McGregor, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, will make his professional boxing debut on Aug. 26 against Mayweather in a bout that’s expected be amongst the most lucrative in the history of combat sports.