NSAC Exec Downplays Conor McGregor’s ‘Disappointing’ Claims

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor recently made his first major media appearance since his Aug. 26 boxing match with the legendary Floyd Mayweather, doing an interview with Carolina Pearce in Glasgow.

During the interview, McGregor opened up a bit on his bout with Mayweather, electing to focus primarily on the job done by referee Robert Byrd. Looking back on the fight, the Irishman made it clear that he wasn’t too pleased with how Byrd handled things. McGregor also said that he felt as if the stoppage, which took place in the tenth round, was a bit early.

Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) executive Bob Bennet, however, feels as if Byrd’s stoppage was ‘impeccable’. He also said that it’s ‘disappointing’ to hear McGregor making these kinds of claims:

“All I can say is we did our job,” Bennett told MMAFighting.com. “That’s what we get paid to do and that’s what we did. I find it very disappointing that Conor would make derogatory remarks that the fight was stopped too early when really the timing of referee Robert Byrd’s stoppage was impeccable. We looked out for his health and safety.”

Bennet continued on, adding in that the commission did everything possible ‘to ensure it was a level playing field’:

“We did everything we could to ensure it was a level playing field,” Bennett said. “I think the fight was very exciting. The fans loved it. The health and safety of the fighter was always at the forefront, from the beginning of the fight. “There’s no doubt Conor did a phenomenal job, fighting a future Hall of Famer. Obviously, Floyd had his game plan that worked as well. The actual stoppage, we looked out for the health and safety of the fighter, which is our responsibility.”

