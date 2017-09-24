Michael Bisping Goes Off On ‘Fraud’ Georges St-Pierre

It seems like Michael Bisping can’t wait to get his hands on Georges St-Pierre this November.

Bisping is set to make his second middleweight title defense against the ex-UFC welterweight kingpin in the main event of UFC 217 from the Madison Square Garden arena in New York City on November 4th. “The Count” will be welcoming St-Pierre to the 185-pound division for the first time in his career, and some mixed martial arts (MMA) fans are picking “Rush” to emerge victorious in the match-up.

Apart from the majority of MMA fans picking St-Pierre to win, Bisping seems to be frustrated that the Canadian is taking him for easy pickings. On a recent edition of The MMA Hour, “The Count” explained that an old training session may have led to this belief from St-Pierre, who out-wrestled him during their time working together (quotes via MMA Mania):