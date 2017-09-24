Michael Bisping Goes Off On ‘Fraud’ Georges St-Pierre

It seems like Michael Bisping can’t wait to get his hands on Georges St-Pierre this November.
Bisping is set to make his second middleweight title defense against the ex-UFC welterweight kingpin in the main event of UFC 217 from the Madison Square Garden arena in New York City on November 4th. “The Count” will be welcoming St-Pierre to the 185-pound division for the first time in his career, and some mixed martial arts (MMA) fans are picking “Rush” to emerge victorious in the match-up.
Apart from the majority of MMA fans picking St-Pierre to win, Bisping seems to be frustrated that the Canadian is taking him for easy pickings. On a recent edition of The MMA Hour, “The Count” explained that an old training session may have led to this belief from St-Pierre, who out-wrestled him during their time working together (quotes via MMA Mania):
“We trained together a long, long time ago and he outwrestled me then,” Bisping said. “I didn’t know a double-leg from a Big Mac. So he still thinks he can outwrestle me down and beat me.”
“He didn’t want to fight Anderson Silva when he was the champion. He didn’t want to fight Luke Rockhold when he was the champion. So he’s looking at me as easy pickings. That’s why he’s focused on fighting me so much. And for all this talk, I say Georges is a fraud. And Canada, who looks at him as their champion — Canada’s champion is a fucking fraud.”