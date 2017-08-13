McGregor’s Father Claims His Son Will Send A ‘Seismic Shock’ Through The Boxing World

Conor McGregor’s father has all the confidence in the world that his son will shock the universe and defeat the best boxer in the world today, in his own backyard.

The UFC lightweight champ is expected to make his professional boxing debut later this month (Sat. August 26, 2017) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV), as he attempts to become the first man to have ever defeated Floyd Mayweather inside the squared circle in boxing competition.

Mayweather has been retired for a few years now, and initially walked away from the sport after defeating Andre Berto via unanimous decision and improving his record to 49-0.

Now, what some are calling the superfight of the century has taken over the combat sports world and is likely to put on a record breaking show later this month. Recently, McGregor’s father, Tony McGregor, took to The MMA Hour to offer his thoughts on the upcoming bout, and claimed that his son will send a ‘seismic shock’ throughout the boxing world when he defeats Mayweather (quotes via Bloody Elbow):

“The boxing fraternity, they wrote Conor off,” Tony McGregor said. “No one in the boxing world is giving him a chance. I think what Conor is going to produce in the T-Mobile on the 26th is nothing short of a seismic shock. It’s going to reverberate right through the whole unarmed combat world. While Mayweather was the best fighter in the world — no one can take that away from him — on the 26th of August, he’s going to be the second best fighter in the world. There can only be one No. 1.”

As for Mr. McGregor’s prediction for the fight, he will stick with his son’s initial pick of a knockout within the first four rounds. “The Notorious One’s” father just doesn’t see anything that “Money” brings to the table that would cause his son any sort of trouble inside the ring: