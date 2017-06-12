Max Holloway Reacts To Edgar & Swanson’s Callouts

Max Holloway is the new UFC featherweight champion of the world.

“Blessed” won the interim 145-pound title back in December of 2016 when he defeated former lightweight champ Anthony Pettis in the main event of UFC 206 via third round TKO. This set up a meeting with undisputed champ Jose Aldo at UFC 212 earlier this month in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

Holloway shocked the mixed martial arts (MMA) world when he finished “Scarface” in the third round in his own backyard of Brazil, becoming just the third ever man to win the UFC featherweight title. Now Holloway is welcoming all comers for his first title defense, and No. 2-ranked Frankie Edgar as well as No. 4-ranked Cub Swanson are on the top of the list for potential candidates.

Both Edgar and Swanson have been vocal as to why they believe they deserve the next shot at the 145-pound crown, and Holloway recently joined the Fight Society podcast to respond to their call outs (quotes via FOX Sports):

“If I didn’t fight you, get ready,” Holloway said. “Cause what you’re seeing is not what you’re getting. Everybody looking from the outside into the cage, they think they can do this, this and this. When they step in there it’s a different thing with me. So if I didn’t fight you yet, make sure you cover all your bases cause I’m coming. “And if I did fight you already, like I told [Cub Swanson] when he was interviewing me after my fight — you’re going to get it again. Get ready to get it again.”

During his rise to the top, Holloway has already beaten half of the UFC’s top 10 fighters in the division, but is more than willing to run it back with any man he has already defeated before – even Cub Swanson:

“Anybody and everybody’s going to get it,” Holloway promised. “I’m not racing through my division. I’m cleaning it out. So if you want two L’s, you’re going to get two L’s and if you’re looking for one, come fight “Blessed”.”

Holloway is excited to show the MMA world even more of his game, as he hasn’t been able to showcase his ground skills due to the fact that he has been dismantling his opponents inside the Octagon on the feet:

“I’m not even scratching the surface yet,” Holloway said. “You guys didn’t get to see my ground. You guys didn’t get to see me do too much but strike. I just love striking. I’ve just been able to do one part of my game for a while and I’m killing it and I’m doing it well. “You guys don’t get to see the next part. It’s an evolution.”

The Hawaiian’s goals moving forward as champ rival that of flyweight champ Demetrious Johnson, as he eyes multiple title defenses in his future in attempt to break more UFC records: