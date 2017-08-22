Video: Matt Hughes Back On Jiu-Jitsu Mat Just Two Months After Train Crash

Former UFC welterweight champion Matt Hughes is already back to his training ways just two months after his truck was hit by a moving train in Illinois.

The accident occurred on June 16 when a train hit the passenger side of Hughes’ car in the city of Raymond, and the UFC Hall Of Famer was soon airlifted to HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. Amazingly, Hughes had no internal injuries or broken bones, but was only minimaly responsive for a few days following the accident.

It seems as though the former 170-pound king is doing great on the road to recovery, as his friend Tony Zucca took to Instagram to post the following video of Hughes getting in some jiu-jitsu training: