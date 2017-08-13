Matt Brown Eying Key Fight At UFC 216

UFC welterweight veteran Matt Brown has experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows as a professional MMA fighter. He has lost five out of his last six Octagon appearances.

His most recent knockout loss came by Donald Cerrone back at UFC 206. Due to the fact that he has struggled as of late, the 36-year-old is unsure of his long-term UFC future.

With all of that said, Brown cannot justify walking away at this point in his life. He is planning on returning to the Octagon this fall.

“I’m not rushing, but I am looking at probably October,” Brown said in a recent interview with BJ Penn Radio. “Well if I can get an opponent. I have been talking to Sean Shelby, and we are just looking for an opponent. You know half of getting a fight is finding someone to fight. It looks like that is probably going to be the timetable, but I don’t know if it is going to work out with opponents and everything. I should hear something back very soon actually. “We talked about October 7 (UFC 216). Obviously, I can’t announce anything because I don’t have an opponent. But yea, it is supposed to be October 7. I am just waiting for an opponent.”

Brown has not won inside the Octagon since submitting Tim Means back at UFC 189. Prior to that fight, he was on a seven fight winning streak that spanned from 2012 – 2014. He has dropped two consecutive fights by way of knockout.

Brown is living up to his moniker and looking to stay alive at welterweight. He believes that he can get a few wins under his belt then he can fight UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

“I am ready to fight anybody. You know there are a lot of good matchups out there for me right now,” Brown said. “Obviously I have to get a few wins together here before worrying about fighting someone like (Tyron) Woodley. With that said, I think I matchup good with Woodley. I feel like I’m a lot like Rory MacDonald. He (Rory) showed the blueprint on how to beat Woodley. But yea man I am pretty much ready to fight anybody.” “I know that Cowboy (Cerrone) was trying to get on the UFC 216 fight card,” Brown continued. “I told Sean (Shelby) that I would gladly take that fight. You know if he really wants on that card I will be there. Other than that, like you said the landscape changes so much with guys getting wins or getting hurt. I really don’t know who is all available to fight.”

There’s no doubt that fight fans would enjoy seeing another bout between Brown and Cerrone as their previous fight was great. However, it’s highly unlikely considering Brown just lost to Cerrone this past December. It appears that Brown could be fighting an up-and-coming contender in his next bout.