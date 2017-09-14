Luke Rockhold Rips ‘Joke’ Georges St-Pierre For Accepting Michael Bisping Fight

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold is clearly making his stance known about the upcoming middleweight title fight between champion Michael Bisping and former UFC welterweight champion George St-Pierre at the UFC 217 PPV (pay-per-view) event.

Rockhold is doing this before his UFC return against David Branch this Saturday at UFC Fight Night 116, which will air on FOX Sports 1.

Rockhold made it known in a recent interview with MMA Junkie that he is sick of waiting for a title shot while Bisping defends his belt against St-Pierre, which is a fight that has been criticized by many fans and fighters.

“I’m (expletive) tired of waiting,” Rockhold told MMAjunkie Radio. “I’m not (expletive) around. I’m tired of this (expletive). I’m tired of talking about it. I’m coming with a vengeance.”

Despite the fact that St-Pierre retired from active MMA competition in 2013, he is set to make a comeback against Bisping in the hopes of becoming a two-weight world champ. According to Rockhold, he thinks GSP is a joke and isn’t convinced that he even shows up at UFC 217.

“I think Georges St-Pierre is a joke,” Rockhold said. “I still don’t have faith that Georges makes it to the fight, so we’ll see what happens.”

Rockhold has not competed inside the world famous Octagon since he lost the middleweight title to Bisping last year. He will take on Branch in the main event of UFC Fight Night 116 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This event will be the third that the UFC has hosted in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.