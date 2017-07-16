Khalil Rountree Stops Paul Craig Late In First Round

Bout two on the main card of UFC Fight Night Glasgow featured light heavyweight action. Paul Craig (9-2) and Khalil Rountree (6-2) threw leather inside The SSE Hydro.

Having suffered the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts career, Craig was looking to get back in the win column. After dropping two straight bouts, Rountree slept Daniel Jolly in 52 seconds with a knee.

A leg kick from Craig opened up things in the bout. Another leg kick was there for Craig. Rountree moved forward with strikes. A counter right connected for Rountree. A left hand pierced the guard of Craig. Rountree landed another left hand followed by an uppercut. A kick to the body was there for Rountree.

Craig had his high kick blocked. He landed a body kick, but ate a right hand. Rountree dropped his opponent with an uppercut and landed some hammerfists to put an end to the fight.

Final Result: Khalil Rountree def. Paul Craig via KO (Strikes) – R1, 4:56