Kevin Lee Calls Out ‘Bulls*it’ Media For Twisting Words

UFC lightweight contender Kevin Lee is gearing up for his first headlining fight when he takes on former The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) Winner Michael Chiesa in the main event of UFC Fight Night 112 on June 25, 2017.

Lee has begun to make headlines as of late, specifically for his brawl with Chiesa that took place at the UFC’s Summer Kickoff Press Conference late last week, but TMZ also recently produced a headline that made it seem as if Lee was taking a shot at lightweight champion Conor McGregor’s newborn baby.

The “Motown Phenom” called ‘bulls*it’ on this claim, however, taking to his official Twitter account to announce that TMZ had twisted his words completely:

Wowwww sometimes I REALLY hate the media. NEVER EVER would I say that. This is NOT a quote!! Listen to the actual interview. Bullshit pic.twitter.com/S9iAPF7ejq — Kevin Lee (@MoTownPhenom) May 16, 2017

Check out his actual interview below:



The 24-year-old Lee has picked up four consecutive victories, including stoppage wins over Jake Matthews, Magomed Mustafaev and Francisco Trinaldo.

Lee will look to break into the top 10 with a win over Chiesa.