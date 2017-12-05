Kevin Lee Bashes Conor McGregor Over Recent Antics

It seems like everyone has an opinion about UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor’s recent antics and that includes Kevin Lee, who doesn’t think McGregor will have much trouble burning through money like boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

The UFC lightweight fighter has kept his eye on the division’s champion as he has made headlines as of late. Lee thinks the McGregor is “(expletive) up” by blowing through cash and allegedly getting into bar fights with mobbed-up characters.

“You can blow through that quick,” Lee told MMA Junkie. “Ask Floyd Mayweather Floyd did that about six, seven times. If the rumors are true, he better get his (expletive) together,” he said. “Because he’s got a long mountain to climb.”

But all the better for Lee. If McGregor tanks, he’ll be waiting to pick up the pieces.

“He’s got Tony (Ferguson) as soon as he comes back,” said Lee, whose title dreams were dashed by Ferguson (24-3 MMA, 14-1 UFC) less than two months ago at UFC 216. “Tony’s going to beat the hell out of him. As soon as he loses that one, I’m going to beat the hell out of him. And then he’s going to be down in the dirt.”

There are some who believe Lee may never get the chance to fight McGregor in the Octagon. That may be due to the fact that UFC President Dana White went on record this past week to reiterate the possibility that McGregor might never fight again after banking $100 million to fight Mayweather in “The Money Fight.”