Kelvin Gastelum Crushes Vitor Belfort In First Round

Kelvin Gastelum (14-2) finished Vitor Belfort (25-14) in devastating fashion.

Belfort went for a spin kick early, but couldn’t make something happen. “The Phenom” landed a left hand. Gastelum popped his opponent and blood trickled down the nose of Belfort. Another spinning kick attempt from Belfort didn’t find the target. Gastelum dropped Belfort with a right hand. He threw some ground-and-pound, but Belfort got back up.

“The Phenom” went head hunting. Gastelum knocked Belfort down again with a left hand behind the right. This time, referee “Big” John McCarthy stopped the fight.

Final Result: Kelvin Gastelum def. Vitor Belfort via TKO (Strikes) – Round 1, 3:52