Jon Jones Reacts To Cormier’s Threat About Entering Cage At UFC 210

Jon Jones has responded to Daniel Cormier’s threats regarding “Bones” making an appearance following DC’s title fight rematch with Anthony “Rumble” Johnson on Saturday night.

As acting light heavyweight champion, Cormier and former foe Jon Jones, who bested DC back at UFC 182 to retain Jones’ belt, certainly have no love lost between the two.

Cormier went so far as to threaten Jones, saying:

“He better not come in my cage after I win. He’s not welcome in there,” Cormier said on Thursday. “He’s still suspended. When he’s eligible to fight then he can walk in the cage but if he dares to step into that Octagon, something bad will happen.”

Jones responded to Cormier on Friday and gave the idea of confronting DC in the cage some thought: