Jon Jones Calls Stipe Miocic Bout ‘Not A Real Super Fight’

A move up to heavyweight has always seemed inevitable for Jon Jones, but it may be coming sooner rather than later.

Jones returned to action in the main event of UFC 214 this past weekend (July 29, 2017), reclaiming his light heavyweight title with a third round TKO victory over Daniel Cormier. After the victory, Jones called out former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar, who also appears to be interested in the bout.

The 205-pound champion doesn’t, however, seem to be too interested in a bout with current heavyweight titleholder Stipe Miocic:

“I feel like if I was going to take a fight at heavyweight, it would be against a person who me and my coaches feel would be a perfect matchup for me,” Jones said (as transcribed by MMA Mania). “Right now, Stipe is looking extremely impressive. And I believe if you get an extremely talented big guy versus an extremely talented little guy, I mean, a lot of the cards are in his favor. At the same time, I fear no man. I strike for a reason when I strike.”

Continuing on, Jones said that a bout with Miocic ‘wouldn’t even be a real super-fight’:

“I feel like Stipe is relatively unknown to the general public. It wouldn’t even be a real super-fight in my opinion. I think a lot of MMA fans would be super excited about, but the general public wouldn’t care about that fight,” he explained. “Most people don’t really know who is, with all due respect to him. “So, if I’m going to sacrifice being the smaller guy, I think stylistically Brock would be a fight that makes way more sense, and the payday would be tremendous. What it would do for our sport would be tremendous. Much bigger impact. So, for many reasons, a Brock Lesnar fight just makes much more sense to me.”

Who would you like to see Jones face next?