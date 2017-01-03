John Lineker Says He Broke His Jaw At UFC 207

John “Hands of Stone” Lineker suffered a one-sided decision loss to former champion TJ Dillashaw at UFC 207 last Friday (Dec. 30, 2016) in Las Vegas, Nevada. While his skills didn’t match up to Dillashaw’s on fight night, Lineker’s heart was indeed displayed, as the Brazilian fought through a broken jaw.

Detailing the injury to MMAFighting.com, Lineker said that he felt a ‘pop’ in the opening round:

“I felt a pop right away,” Lineker said. “I wasn’t dizzy or anything like that, but I felt a pop. I thought ‘it was just the kick, no problem,’ but it start to hurt a lot in the second round. I truly felt it in the third, when I took all of his punches.”

Continuing on, the Brazilian slugger said that immediately after the fight the pain was bearable, but when he tried to eat he ‘couldn’t handle’ it anymore:

“I left the Octagon and talked to the doctors, everything was normal,” he said. “I could move my jaw, all normal, so they cleared me and said to let them know if I felt anything. When I went to another room to eat something and watch the fights, I felt the pain and it didn’t stop.” “It was time to go back to the hotel, and I couldn’t handle the pain anymore. I told my wife to call my manager, and I couldn’t wait until the next morning. We called the UFC doctor, and they sent me back to the hotel to do some exams, and a MRI showed two fractures.”

A timeline for Lineker’s return to action is currently unclear, but he did receive a six-month medical suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC).

Stay tuned to LowKickMMA as more news on his future unfolds.