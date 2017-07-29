Volkan Oezdemir Has Jimi Manuwa Wrestling Ref In 22 Seconds

The opening bout of tonight’s (Saturday, July 29, 2017) UFC 214 pay-per-view pit two heavy-hitting light heavyweights, Volkan Oezdemir and Jimi Manuwa, against each other in a potential #1 contender matchup.

Oezdemir continued his Cinderella run, as he finished “The Poster Boy” inside a minute. Manuwa pushed Volkan into the fence right out of the gate, but short, hard punches rocked the Brit. An uppercut and a hook buckled Manuwa’s legs and put him instantly on the defensive. Manuwa staggered away and Oezdemir gave chase.

A left hook dropped Manuwa flat on his back and Volkan closed the show with a few more punches that left the Allstars Training Center rep limp and unconscious.

