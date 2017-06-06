Mark Hunt: “It’s Sh*t” Overeem Was Allowed IV At UFC 209

Mark Hunt has been one unhappy man when it comes to the UFC. So much so that the “Super Samoan” filed a lawsuit against the promotion, amongst others, regarding PED use and abuse by past opponents.

After losing a decision to a returning Brock Lesnar at the landmark UFC 200, the former heavyweight champ failed a post-fight drug test for performance enhancing drugs. The bout was changed to a no contest, but for Hunt, the bitterness remained.

The the UFC offered Alistair Overeem to Hunt, who has a well-known history with PEDs. When Hunt suffered a third-round KO loss to Overeem, he became even more vocal about his disdain for “cheaters”, so when he got the news of Overeem’s use of IV rehydration before their fight, he was understandably mad.

But when he eventually heard that USADA actually allowed Overeem to do so, that was the straw that broke the camels back, an he revealed his disgust to Ariel Helwani on Monday:

“I wasn’t told about that,” Hunt said during this week’s The MMA Hour. “They’re not going to say anything about that. I think it’s just a whole crock of sh*t. It’s all made-up rubbish. It’s rubbish, you know? Have rules for everyone, not changing them for anyone.”

Hunt even doubted Overeem’s sickness, implying he was abusing the rules for an unfair advantage:

“I would’ve told him to toughen up. F*ck. Toughen up, mate,” Hunt said. “He didn’t look sick when he got to the fight. He looked like he was pretty hydrated there. “I don’t believe he was sick at all,” Hunt continued. “He made sh*t up, and they said, ‘oh, here, have an IV. Give you a bit more help.’ “Load of sh*t. I think I might say that next time, ‘I’m sick, I’m sick.’ Rubbish.” “Normally, a loss, it’s hard to swallow but you get over it sooner or later. But it is what it is,” Hunt said. “He got away with cheating and that’s it. He got away with it, so good on him. He didn’t get caught, they gave him help. Well f*ck, you’re still a cheater to me. “A loss is just a loss.” Hunt added. “You get up again, dust yourself off, go at it again regardless of the circumstances. That’s the way I look at it. I mean, shucks. And I already know, like I just said, that guy is always going to be a cheater. So are all the other guys, they’re going to be cheating monkeys anyway, so that’s how I feel about these guys. … They’re lucky they got around the circumstances, and that’s the bottom line. That’s the bottom line, homie.”

Having faced “Bigfoot” Silva, Frank Mir, Brock Lesnar, and Alistair Overeem, all men who have tested positive for and suffered suspensions over PED use at some point in their careers, Hunt is particularly sensitive to the subject when it comes to cheating in MMA.

Hunt is slated to face Derrick Lewis at this weekend’s (Sat., June 10, 2017) UFC Fight Night 110 from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.