GSP ‘Doesn’t Think’ Conor McGregor’s Going To Win Against Floyd Mayweather

Former longtime UFC welterweight champion Georges “Rush” St. Pierre is gearing up for his return to the Octagon, which is expected to take place later this year in the form of a middleweight title bout against 185-pound champion Michael Bisping.

Despite his upcoming fight, St. Pierre recently discussed the potential boxing match between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, which St. Pierre ‘doesn’t think’ McGregor will win:

“I think it will happen,” St-Pierre told RT Sports. “I know Floyd will never fight Conor in a mixed martial arts fight, but Conor could fight Floyd in a boxing match. I don’t think he’s going to win, I don’t think he’s going to win at all, but I think he wants to do it and he’s going to make a lot of money out of it.”

“Rush” isn’t the only mixed martial artist that has given the “Notorious” one a slim chance against “Money”, but unlike some other fighters, St. Pierre doesn’t think a loss against Mayweather will have a supremely negative affect on McGregor:

“If he loses, and I’m pretty sure he’s going to lose if it happens, the odds are not in his favor,” St-Pierre explained. “But if he manages to survive, it could be like a win for him. Because after he’s going to start talking, ‘Hey, I’ve stepped into your game, why don’t you step into mine?’ So it depends not only on the result, but how it’s done. It all depends on how things play out.”

Do you agree with St. Pierre’s comments?