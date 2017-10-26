Home UFC GSP Explains What’s Wrong With UFC Early Weigh-In Policy

GSP Explains What’s Wrong With UFC Early Weigh-In Policy

Jon Fuentes
Since his departure from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition several years ago, some strict weight-cutting regulations have been made to the sport – and Georges St-Pierre is not a fan of them.

Prior to the new regulations fighters were obligated to weigh-in officially at the ceremonial weigh-ins that are live streamed online the evening before the fight. Now fighters are forced to weigh-in several hours earlier, the morning of ceremonial weigh-ins, as of June of 2016. During a recent media day St-Pierre expressed his displeasure with the new regulations and said it makes fighters have to cut more weight (quotes via MMA Junkie):

“I think the new rule of doing the weigh-in earlier is bad because it makes the fighter cut more weight,” St-Pierre said. “They have more time for recuperation before the fight. I think it’s the worst thing they could do. It’s good for rehydration because you have more time, but if you know you have more time, you’ll cut more weight. I think it’s bad. I think it’s very bad.”

The argument has been made that adding more weight classes could help the issue, however, “GSP” believes monitoring fighter’s weight leading up to the fight could prove successful as well:

“You could do (more weight classes), or you could the weigh-in over several days so everyone will stay in their weight class,” St-Pierre said. “30 days before, every week you have to weigh-in, on the day of the fight you have to weigh in. That would make sense. It’s always been an issue and it is what it is.”

  • JamesC

    When I hear this I am thinking GSP has lost his edge. The old GSP just knew the rules and adapted. Seems like he is making excuses already. Basically, he is sayng Bisping will have too much time to rehydrate so he will recover from the weigh cut and be 200 lb meanwhile he will remain at around 185.

    Also, GSP didn’t think this through, so if they weighin every week what happens when you miss weight 15 days before, is the event cancelled or will you just weighing again. What is the penalty for missing weight. So you want guys to stay dehydrated through training? That doesn’t seem healthy at all.

    Sorry, weigh cutting is part of the game. Even with added weight classes people will still cut crazy weight to get an advantage.