GSP Explains What’s Wrong With UFC Early Weigh-In Policy

Since his departure from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition several years ago, some strict weight-cutting regulations have been made to the sport – and Georges St-Pierre is not a fan of them.

Prior to the new regulations fighters were obligated to weigh-in officially at the ceremonial weigh-ins that are live streamed online the evening before the fight. Now fighters are forced to weigh-in several hours earlier, the morning of ceremonial weigh-ins, as of June of 2016. During a recent media day St-Pierre expressed his displeasure with the new regulations and said it makes fighters have to cut more weight (quotes via MMA Junkie):

“I think the new rule of doing the weigh-in earlier is bad because it makes the fighter cut more weight,” St-Pierre said. “They have more time for recuperation before the fight. I think it’s the worst thing they could do. It’s good for rehydration because you have more time, but if you know you have more time, you’ll cut more weight. I think it’s bad. I think it’s very bad.”

The argument has been made that adding more weight classes could help the issue, however, “GSP” believes monitoring fighter’s weight leading up to the fight could prove successful as well: