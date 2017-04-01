Former UFC Champ: McGregor Will Have Mayweather’s Head ‘Spinning’

No. 4-ranked former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is gearing up to take on No. 5-ranked Gegard Mousasi in the co-main event of April 8’s UFC 210 from Buffalo, New York, but he recently discussed the potential boxing super fight between UFC lightweight king Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

Weidman, like many, thought of the fight as a ‘joke’ at first, but he now feels certain that the fight will take place:

“So Mayweather and McGregor is going to happen. 100 percent. That’s a fact,” said Weidman during a recent interview on MMA Report with Mike ‘Gunz’ Gunzelman. “I was just like everybody else. I thought it was a joke of a fight. Obviously McGregor has no chance in that fight. But everyone’s still going to pay to watch it because it’s Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor is going to talk. He’s going to say things to Floyd Mayweather that no one has ever said to him before. He’s going to have Floyd Mayweather’s head spinning. It’s going to be insane. It’s going to be an amazing event.”

If the two men do indeed meet in the squared circle, many seem to be giving the advantage to Mayweather and for good reason, as McGregor has never competed in a professional boxing match.

Weidman, however, was sure to note the size advantage that the Irishman would have over “Money”:

“Mayweather is going to be such a small man next to Conor,” explained Weidman. “This guy is a giant. You have to realize that Conor McGregor was the biggest 145-pound fighter the UFC has ever had. He cut so much weight to make 145 pounds. He’s going to be so big and so heavy. He’s going to be so much longer and taller than Floyd Mayweather. His head is going to be so much bigger. It’s just two completely different animals.”

What do you make of Weidman’s comments?