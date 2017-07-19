Floyd Mayweather Reacts To Rumors Of Conor McGregor Being KO’d In Training Camp

We are now just weeks away from the Aug. 26 showdown between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

Training camp is likely heating up for both men, and McGregor, specifically, has documented his on social media. From his perspective, it seems to be going well, although former WBO welterweight champion Jessie Vargas recently made headlines when he said that McGregor was knocked out during sparring in preparation for the bout.

There has been no footage presented to support Vargas’ claims, however, and until there is, Mayweather isn’t believing the rumors:

“My thing is basically like this, if I ain’t seen no footage, I don’t believe it,” Mayweather told Fight Hype. “And me and Jessie Vargas are in communication. We’ve been communicating, but everything is just rumors until I see it. I have to visually see it with my own eyes.”

McGregor, the UFC’s lightweight champion, has never been knocked out during his MMA career, although he’s never competed in a professional boxing match. He’s coming off of a brutal knockout victory over Eddie Alvarez in which he won the promotion’s lightweight title at UFC 205 last November.

Mayweather, on the other hand, hasn’t competed since a September 2015 decision victory over Andre Berto. The 40-year-old former five division champion came out of retirement this year in order to fight McGregor.

Do you believe the rumors?