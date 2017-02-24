Top Five Most Hilarious Derrick Lewis Interviews

Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis picked up the most significant win of his career this weekend at UFC Fight Night 105 over fellow contender Travis Browne. The win marked his sixth straight in the Octagon.

But just as impressive as Lewis’ second-round, come-from-behind knockout was the promo he cut in the post-fight interview.

Lewis has become known as much for his charisma and hilarious social media presence as he is for his knockout power. His nonchalant demeanor and dry one-liners have made his interviews must-see attractions. Not a bad follow-up for his aggressive, knockout-oriented fighting style.

Following the most memorable Octagon interview of his career so far, here are the other highlights of Lewis’ post-fight speeches.

5. First-Round TKO Of Jack May

Unfortunately, many of Lewis’ early career Octagon interviews can’t be found on YouTube. If you can, check out UFC Fight Pass for his interviews following his wins over Guto Inocente and Viktor Pesta, both of which have some pretty entertaining lines. For a bonus, there is this link to a backstage interview in which Lewis says he could feel Pesta’s soul come out just before he finished him.

But there is this somewhat-suspect footage from his UFC debut, a TKO victory over Jack May at UFC on FOX 11 on April 19, 2014. In it, Lewis is much less comfortable on the mic than in his most recent performances. He describes feeling like his whole body was asleep and needed to wake up, and how meeting Bruce Buffer affected him. Most comically of all, Joe Rogan doesn’t seem to understand either comment and tries to just move through the interview.

Just as his fighting skills have grown over the past few years, so have Lewis’ abilities on the microphone.