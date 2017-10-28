Fedor Emelianenko Calls Out “Judas” Brother Aleks

There appears to be absolutely no love lost between the Emelianenko brothers.

Revered MMA legend Fedor has always been the more law-abiding person compared to his brother Aleksander. Aleks spent years in a Russian prison over charges that he sexually assaulted a woman there. Ever since then, Fedor has been absent from his brother’s corner when he fights, and vice versa.

Fedor recently opened up on his relationship with his brother in an open letter to Russian site RT Sport (via MMA Mania), which happened to be in response to an interview Aleksander did not long ago.

Needless to say, Fedor put his younger brother in place:

“Usually I don’t comment on other people’s statements. But I cannot remain silent. This is my first and last answer to you. I consider it beneath my dignity to constantly react to your lies. “And now the most important thing – why I decided to make this open appeal to you: you called my relatives sycophants. Sycophant – that’s you, Judas. I feel sorry that people who were close to you and supported you in hard moments are now suffering. I personally have apologized for you to dozens of people. “You can say what you like about me, I’ll endure it, but do not dare to insult those close to me. Besides, you don’t even know them. And all those whom you know helped you and played an important role in your life. And you are not worth their little finger. Therefore, you are not in my circle. “In one of your interviews you said that you can help me. But I do not understand how you, [someone] who was released [from prison] not long ago and is known for constant violations of his training regime, can help me. I can only think of one thing – not to dishonor the family name of me and my parents!”

Aleks Emelianenko most recently won his first fight since his release from prison and is working on a comeback in the MMA world.

He had been recently quoted as saying that sycophants and leeches ruined Fedor’s fame and fortune.

Fedor clearly felt differently and took to penning this brutally honest open letter in response.