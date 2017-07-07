Drakkar Klose Nabs Split Decision Over Marc Diakiese

Marc Diakiese (12-1) suffered his first loss courtesy of Drakkar Klose (8-0-1).

A leg kick from Klose opened up the contest. He ducked a punch and scored a takedown. Diakiese got back to his feet with his back pressed against the fence. Diakiese got a takedown of his own. He took his opponent down again. Klose got up, but Diakiese held on .

The two scrambled on the ground and Diakiese gained control in the clinch. They broke off and Diakiese went down from a leg kick. Klose landed knees to the body. Diakiese wound up in top control until the horn sounded.

Diakiese fought off a takedown and the two returned to the center of the Octagon. He was taken down off a kick, but he got back up quickly. Time was called when Diakiese kneed Klose below the belt. Time resumed and the two engaged in a clinch. Diakiese threw a jumping knee and thwarted a takedown attempt. Diakiese had trouble staying on his feet, but he wasn’t rocked.

A switch kick connected for Diakiese at the start of the final round. Diakiese held onto his opponent near the fence and went for a head kick on the break. Klose went for a takedown and Diakiese dropped down for a guillotine choke. Nothing doing and they separated. The final horn sounded with both men in the clinch.

Klose earned a split decision victory and was amped up after the bout.

Final Result: Drakkar Klose def. Marc Diakiese via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)