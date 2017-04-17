Dominick Cruz Says 135 Pounds Would Be ‘Very Difficult’ For Mighty Mouse

Dominick Cruz doesn’t think Demetrious Johnson would have the same amount of success if he were to move up to 135 pounds.

Johnson made history this past weekend (Sat. April 15, 2017) when he defeated Wilson Reis in the main event of UFC on FOX 24 to tie Anderson Silva’s title defense record at 10. With one more win ‘Mighty Mouse’ will become the most dominant champion in promotion history, and takes one step closer to becoming the greatest of all time.

The flyweight king has not lost inside the Octagon since making the cut down to 125 pounds to take part in the weight class’ inaugural tournament to determine the first ever champ. His last defeat in mixed martial arts (MMA) competition actually came against Cruz in 2011 when he challenged for the 135-pound title.

During the UFC on FOX 24 post-fight show, Cruz explained why it would be difficult for Johnson to move back up to bantamweight following his tremendous run at 125 (quotes via FOX Sports):

“At 125 [pounds], I can’t see too many people [challenging him],” Cruz said. “At featherweight, everybody at the top five is hard, everybody at 135 [pounds] in the top five is hard to beat, especially for somebody that small. I mean I fought him and the size difference is a problem. If I move up to 145 or 155, size is a problem. “So that is a big deal in these fights, especially when you’re our size from 145 and down, weight matters. I think it’d be very difficult.”

While Cruz does admit that ‘Mighty Mouse’ would ‘absolutely’ be great competition in a return to 135 pounds, he believes that it will be too tall a task for the flyweight king to challenge the likes of himself, TJ Dillashaw, and the heavy-handed champion Cody Garbrandt. A move up to bantamweight seems unlikely in the near future, however, as Johnson seems to be completely focused on achieving history with his next title defense.

Johnson has said that he will move up to 135 pounds if the UFC comes at him with the right offer – that offer being $1 million.