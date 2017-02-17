Derrick Lewis Believes Travis Browne ‘Put His Hands’ On Ex-Girlfriend

Rising UFC heavyweight knockout artist Derrick Lewis is gearing up to take on veteran Travis Browne in the main event of this Sunday night’s (Feb. 19, 2017) UFC 105 from Halifax, Canada, and he hasn’t held back with his pre-fight banter.

The “Black Beast” has even went as far as to comment on Browne’s history with domestic violence. “Hapa” was accused of domestic violence from his ex-girlfriend in 2015, but he was eventually reinstated by the UFC after ‘inconclusive evidence’ left no proof of the accusations. Lewis, however, believes that Browne ‘put his hands’ on his ex-girlfriend:

“I believe it,” Lewis told MMAJunkie. “I believe he did put his hands on his (ex-girlfriend). But he’s looking for some motivation. I can look at that as a type of motivation as well. At the end of the day I’m not fighting to be Superman or anything like that, going Captain Save-A-You-Know-What. I’m just really doing it for the money. I’m not really going out there trying to save these women.”

While the accusations may serve as a source of motivation for Lewis, it isn’t why the fight with Browne interested him. The “Black Beast” is simply looking to move up the divisional rankings:

“I wanted to fight Travis because he’s one of the top heavyweights in the division,” Lewis said. “It’s a tough fight for me, but I still wanted that challenge. I believe fighting a top-10 guy like this is just going to bring a better fight out of myself.”

What do you make of Lewis’ comments, and are you expecting him to beat “Hapa” tomorrow night?