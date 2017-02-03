Demian Maia Confirms He’s Waiting For Title Shot, Not Money Fights

The second chapter of Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson’s rivalry will unfold on March 4. After a thrilling five-round draw in their first bout at UFC 205, Dana White immediately got he ball rolling for the rematch. As UFC 209 draws closer, the tension between ‘Wonderboy’ and ‘The Chosen One’ has grown. Aside from the champion and the number one contender, there’s only Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia who are coming off wins in the top five. ‘Gamebred’ jumped up seven spots to number five with his win over Donald Cerrone in Denver.

Following Masvidal’s big win, the former street fighter started lining up some potential opponents. Known for being the most dangerous grappler in the division, Maia was reportedly offered a fight with Masvidal. This news came after it appeared Nick Diaz had turned down a fight with Maia. The Brazilian Jiu Jitsu ace then apparently turned down a fight with ‘Gamebred,’ making it a bit of a messy situation at 170. According to Maia, this is not the case.

Didn’t Turn Down The Fight, But Wouldn’t Accept It

Speaking to fans in a statement on Facebook, Demian Maia clarified his position in regards to his next fight. Claiming he hasn’t turned down a fight with Masvidal, the former middleweight title challenger also confirms he is waiting for a title fight:

“When Dana White said at UFC NY post fight press conference, after Wonderboy and Woodley fought to a draw for the WW title, that I would get the next shot if I want to wait or I could fight somebody else, my understanding was that I had earned my title shot and that it was going to happen sooner or later, and it was my choice if I wanted to remain active or not. I have the biggest respect for Dana, I trust him, and I had seen how Woodley could wait for longer than a year and get his title shot, that ultimately crowned him as a champion, so why would I believe it would be any different with me?”

No Money Fights

“This year I`ll complete 10 years in the UFC, and I`m very proud of it. I’m the Brazilian fighter with most wins inside the octagon ever, which also make me very proud, and I`m also extremely proud to represent a martial art that became my own life, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Trough all this time in the UFC, my dream and goal has always been to be a champion. Everybody knows money is needed and important for everybody, but that was never what got me out of bed to train every morning. Compete, test myself, be the best I can be, represent what I love and try my best to become a UFC champion is what drives me forward, and because of that no other fight would appeal to me more than a title shot right now, not even a “Money Fight”, which seems to be the flavor of the moment.”

