DC Recalls Breaking Up Brawl Between Cruz & Garbrandt

Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and surging contender Cody Garbrandt will settle their differences in the Octagon in the co-main event of Dec. 30’s UFC 207 from Las Vegas, but that won’t mark the first time the two nearly came to blows. In fact, 205-pound champion Daniel Cormier recently recalled a time when Cruz and “No Love” came face to face last August at UFC 202:

“Dominick and I were actually doing our co-commentary, which is right next to the Octagon,” Cormier said (via The Independent). “Dominick and Cody passed each other and both came face to face. Cody is in a nice suit and Dominick is in a nice suit. And these two guys are in each other’s face now.” “All of our bosses from the UFC and the TV bosses were there, but no one knew what to do.”

According to Cormier, none of the UFC officials were willing to break up the argument, which forced him to step in the middle of two of the world’s best 135 pounders:

“Everyone just kind of stood back. It got to the point that I thought I had to get in the middle and separate those two guys,” Cormier said. “If it wasn’t for me at UFC 202, I think Dominick and Cody would’ve fought in August because none of our bosses and TV crew was willing to actually get in the middle of two 135-pound men.” “I thought that was funny because these are big guys, these aren’t little guys back there backstage. But they all stood there with their hands in their pockets not sure how to break it up and stop the fight. And I ended it up stopping it. I actually made them wait for UFC 207.”

Luckily they will get to settle the score next week at UFC 207, which is set to be headlined by a women’s bantamweight title fight between champion Amanda Nunes and returning ex-titleholder Ronda Rousey.