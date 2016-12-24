Dana Warns Mayweather: McGregor Will Kick Your Head To Another Planet

The story that continues to sweep the combat sports world by storm is the possibility of a boxing match between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather.

Both men continue to trash one another through social media, and the hype surrounding the possible boxing bout doesn’t seem to be dying down anytime soon. TMZ recently caught up with UFC President Dana White to discuss the issue, courtesy of FOX Sports, specifically Mayweather’s recent comments stating he’d “slap the (expletive) out of Conor McGregor when I see him”:

“Floyd’s about this tall (points towards the ground), his hands are like peanut brittle, he has to wrap them a million times so he doesn’t break his hands. Floyd better hope he don’t run into Conor on the street. Let me tell you what, not only will Conor kick his ass, he’ll kick the (expletive) out of every one of his security guards, too,” White said. “I would love to be there when Floyd tries to slap Conor McGregor. I promise you, Floyd, you will never try to walk up and slap Conor McGregor and you know it, too.”

When asked about the possibility of a boxing bout between his lightweight champion and ‘Money’, White just doesn’t see it ever happening:

“It will never happen,” White said said. “Let me tell you what, that fight will happen before Floyd walks up and tries to slap Conor, I promise you that, too. “He’ll kick his head to another planet and then he’ll murder every one of his security guards.”

White, who is an admittedly huge fan of boxing, isn’t sure if Mayweather will ever return to the sport in attempt to earn his 50th straight victory, but thinks ‘Money’ is way in over his head when he says he can slap McGregor:

“I don’t know if he’s done. He can probably come back and he’ll have a boxing match,” White said. “I don’t take away from what Floyd’s accomplished in boxing, but he’s stepping way over thinking he’s going to slap Conor. “It’s hilarious.”

You can check out White’s full interview with TMZ here: