Dana White Says Jon Jones Won’t Headline In Return Fight

Daniel Cormier defended his light heavyweight title for the second time this past weekend (April 8, 2017) at UFC 210, making a rematch between him and former champion Jon Jones seem like the next fight to make. Jones is currently serving out a USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) suspension, but he will be eligible to fight again in July.

Some have expected the UFC to book the highly anticipated rematch for July 8’s UFC 213, which will take place in Las Vegas during International Fight Week. The only problem, however, is that UFC 213 already has a co-main event and UFC President Dana White doesn’t trust Jon Jones to headline another card given his issues outside of the cage:

“If Jones fights, Jones is going to be a co-main event anyway. There’s already a co-main event on that card,” White said during the post-fight press conference. “I’d put just about everybody ahead and make them the main event. I just don’t have the faith right now that the fight’s going to happen. I don’t want to spend millions and millions of dollars again promoting a fight that doesn’t happen,” said White.

UFC 213 is currently set to be co-headlined by a bantamweight title fight between 135-pound champion Cody Garbrandt and ex-titleholder TJ Dillashaw. The card does not have a main event set as of now.

Do you agree with White’s stance, or should Jones be given one last chance upon his return?