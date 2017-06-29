Dana White Is ‘Sure’ Mighty Mouse vs. Ray Borg PPV Will Be ‘Off The Charts’

After a series of very public fueds between UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and president Dana White, it appears as if “Mighty Mouse” will get what he wants, but at the expense of his popularity, according to White.

While White and the UFC tried to put together a so-called super fight between Johnson and former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw, “Mighty Mouse” was adamant about facing Ray Borg, who he felt had earned a title shot.

“You want Ray Borg, we’ll give you Ray Borg,” White told MMA Junkie. “I’m sure the fans will be clamoring, and ticket sales will be through the roof and pay-per-views will be off the charts.” “I’m not thrilled with Demetrious Johnson,” White said. “You’re the pound-for-pound best in the world, T.J. Dillashaw challenges you – one of the best in the world, former world champion – and you flat out deny the fight, flat out say, ‘I won’t do it. I want Ray Borg.’ “Who wouldn’t want to see Demetrious Johnson vs. T.J. Dillashaw? Dillashaw calling me every day: ‘I’m cutting weight. I’m cutting weight. I’m dieting. I’m training. I’m cutting weight. Do I got the fight? Do I got the fight?’ Ask T.J. Dillashaw next time you see him or you interview him. Calling me every day, chomping at the bit for the fight. You expect the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world to go, ‘Let’s do it.’”

White and Johnson have gone back and forth in the media regarding the Dillashaw fight, but it appears that the often brash UFC president has given up on trying to make that fight happen.

“Mighty Mouse” very rarely defends his belt on pay-per-view, rather the lack of popularity of Johnson and his weight division in general usually force the UFC to put his title defenses on free FOX cards.

Of course, White’s point was to make him more popular with a fight against a former champ and well-known fighter in Dillashaw, but Johnson stuck to his guns and instead will likely fight Borg, the number five ranked flyweight.