Dana White Feels Like He Has To Make McGregor vs. Mayweather

At one point, UFC President Dana White was convinced that the often discussed super fight between Floyd Mayweather and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor would never happen, but he now feels as if he has to make it happen.

“This kid steps up. He’ll fight anybody, anywhere, anytime. A lot of people say it, very few really mean it. Conor McGregor, I call him the unicorn. I’ve never dealt with a kid like this,” White explained when speaking to “The Herd” on Wednesday. “So for him to have this kind of opportunity, to make this kind of money, this type of a fight that people are so interested in worldwide, I almost feel like I have to make it.”

Although nothing is official as of now, it has seemed as of late that the bout is closer to becoming a reality than it ever was before. Both Mayweather and McGregor have expressed vast interest in it, and McGregor’s longtime head coach John Kavanagh even said that him and the “Notorious” one have begun training for “Money”.

As far as White is concerned, it’s simply a fight people ‘want to see’ and it appears as if the UFC boss feels as if he owes something to his biggest star:

“It’s a fight that people do want to see. It’s intriguing and obviously it’s a fight that Conor wants because financially it’s going to be massive for him,” White said. “McGregor, he’s a guy that I have a lot of respect for. “This guy has stepped up at times when people were at his level would never step up. I’ve said this a million times and I’ll say it again — I’m the guy standing in the living room, I’m the guy on the phone when these guys are looking down the barrel of a new opponent a week before the fight and Conor McGregor doesn’t flinch.”

The fight would certainly be amongst the most lucrative in the history of combat sports and it may come to fruition for that reason alone.

Are you sick of all the talk and all of the rumors, or are you still interested in seeing Mayweather and McGregor clash?