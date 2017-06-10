Dan Hooker Crumbles Ross Pearson With Knee to The Jaw

Dan Hooker (14-7) delivered a highlight reel knockout over Ross Pearson (19-14, 1 NC).

Mixed martial arts (MMA) veterans Hooker and Pearson competed tonight (June 10) inside the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. Hooker was the hometown favorite.

A punch to the body followed by a straight punch was there for Pearson early. A leg kick landed for Hooker. He stopped a takedown attempt and connected with another leg kick. More leg kicks were there for Hooker. He went high with a kick that was blocked.

Pearson pressed his opponent against the fence and landed a knee to the body and an uppercut on the break. Hooker used his reach to keep his opponent at bay. A leg kick found the mark for Pearson, but Hooker fired back with his own. The round ended shortly after.

A jab was there for Hooker early in the second round. Pearson missed a winging hook. Hooker kept chopping away at the lead leg of his opponent. Blood formed on the nose of Hooker. Pearson landed a right hand. A knee crumbled Pearson and he was out.

Final Result: Dan Hooker def. Ross Pearson via KO (Knee) – R2, 3:02